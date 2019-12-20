If you are working for long hours in the office, you are at high risk of developing high blood pressure. This is what a study published in the American Heart Association’s journal Hypertension states. Also known as hypertension, high blood pressure is a medical condition that occurs when the pressure exerted by the blood to the arteries is more than the normal which is 120/80 mm Hg. High blood pressure can lead to damage to the delicate arteries and blood vessels. Usually, hypertension is not characterized by any symptoms and that is why it is known as a ‘silent killer’.

According to the researchers, apart from long long working hours, job stress can have a debilitating effect on your health. It can cause a sinister type of hypertension that may go unnoticed in a normal check-up. If you are already affected by high blood pressure, here are some of the herbs that can help you control it and be healthy.

Basil

It contains a chemical known as eugenol, which has the ability to control high blood pressure. Basil actually helps by blocking substances that are responsible for the tightening of the blood vessels. This is how this delicious herb can drop your blood pressure. You can use basil for this purpose by adding it in soups, casseroles, or pasta.

Flaxseeds

Being jam-packed with omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseeds can reduce hypertension. According to the Journal of Nutrition, consuming 30 to 50 grams of flaxseeds every day for around 12 weeks can give you the required result. It can also provide protection against glucose intolerance, serum cholesterol, cardiovascular disease, etc.

Garlic

Apart from bringing flavour to your food, garlic can reduce your blood pressure by increasing a substance called nitric oxide in the body. This can cause your blood vessels to dilate and relax helping in free-flowing of blood without much pressure.