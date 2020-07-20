Motherhood is not easy especially if you are a working mommy. The added pressure of work can not only make you exhausted but also put you in the guilt of not being able to spend enough time with your little bundle of joy. Having a professional career makes your task at home, daunting and demanding. This may make you anxious and put you in depression that can further make the condition worse. This is quite possible especially in the current situation when COVID-19 pandemic has forced working mothers, just like other professionals to work from home. And, the situation has hit the women, hardest. They are constantly struggling, maintaining a balance between their personal and professional lives while at home around their kids all the time. If you want to sail through this time easily, here are certain things you should keep in mind. Also Read - Rani Mukerji On Hichki's Success: Audience Celebrated Working Mothers

Avoid The Guilt

Women are quite emotional and they are used to managing almost everything alone. That is why they just can’t get over the fact that their work is limiting their time spent with their kids. But, ladies, you need to remember that you have a career and you are getting paid for what you do and that’s what running your family. So, you must give proper attention to your work. During the working hours, any family member of yours can take care of your kid. You can spend some quality time with your child after you get free from work. Also Read - Being too hard on oneself makes working mothers unhappy: study

Take Things One Day at a Time

When you have double responsibilities, not every day is going to be the same. Some day, you may have little work and other days, your child may be a little cranky. So, set your priorities as per the importance of the work. If your child needs you, leave all the work and be with her. If she is enjoying all by herself, focus on your work. Do not try to do everything at a time. You are not a superwoman. No one is actually. So, stop trying to be one. Also Read - Mother's Day 2017: The impact of working mother on children

Spend Some ‘Me-Time’

Family is important but so do you. You must take out even at least 30 minutes every day to spend doing things you like. You can even just relax and be alone. This will help calm you down and lower your stress level.