For shift workers pulling late night hours comes as no surprise that maintaining high energy levels and staying focused becomes challenging. But with the right amount of diet, you can avoid the middle-of-the-energy crashes and stay alert.

Working Night Shift? 5 Foods to Keep You Energised And Alert During Office

Working night shifts can be difficult, especially when trying to keep a healthy diet. It can be challenging to choose nutrient-dense foods because of the unpredictable schedule and altered cardiac rhythm. However, eating the correct foods can support your ability to remain energised and attentive throughout your night shift. We’ll go through five meals which you should eat on during a night shift in this article to keep you alert.

Here’s What You Should Eat During Night Shift

Nuts and Seeds: Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and seeds such as chia and flaxseeds are packed with protein, healthy fats, and fibre. They provide a sustained energy release, keeping you feeling full and focused during your night shift. Additionally, they are easy to carry and require no preparation, making them a convenient snack option. Carrots and Cucumber Sticks: Carrots and cucumber sticks are low-calorie, hydrating vegetables that are rich in vitamins and minerals. They offer a satisfying crunch and can be dipped in hummus or yogurt for added flavor and nutrients. These snacks are excellent for promoting hydration and providing a refreshing break during your shift. Eggs: Eggs are a powerhouse of nutrients, including high-quality proteins, essential amino acids, and vitamins such as B12. They provide a steady release of energy and can be prepared in various ways, such as hard-boiled or scrambled, making them a versatile option for a quick and nutritious meal during your night shift. Energy Bars: Energy bars are specifically designed to provide a quick source of energy. They are often enriched with proteins, carbohydrates, and sometimes vitamins and minerals. Choose bars with whole food ingredients and minimal added sugars for a balanced snack. They are convenient to carry, require no preparation, and offer a boost of energy when you need it the most. Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate contains antioxidants, flavonoids, and a small amount of caffeine. Consuming dark chocolate in moderation can improve focus and enhance mood, thanks to its natural compounds. It’s a better alternative to sugary snacks and desserts, offering a mildly stimulating effect without causing a sudden energy crash. Opt for dark chocolate with a high cocoa content for maximum health benefits.

MBBS and Nutritionist, Dr. Rohini Patil spoke to IANS and shared her take on necessity of important meal for night shift workers “For your general well-being and productivity while working night shifts, maintaining a balanced diet is crucial. Having the right meals will help you have more energy and stay alert, focused, and buzzing throughout the night to help you fight nocturnal weariness. A healthy body is built on eating the right things at the correct times. Limit your intake of processed foods and go for fresh ingredients. All that is necessary to maintain health. Heavy meals can make you feel lightheaded and less attentive. Consider eating smaller meals as a result while working the night shift. However, by eating well and making a few preparations, you can avoid energy crashes in the middle of the night.”

