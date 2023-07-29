Home

It's crucial to remember that low-intensity workouts are better alternatives than longer, high-intensity workouts for anyone who plans to exercise while fasting.

Workout Guide During Fast: We’ve all fasted at some point, for a variety of reasons, such as health, culture, or religion, among others. Fasts are frequently followed for health reasons, yet this practice is based on a dangerous fallacy. It’s a common misconception that exercising while fasting should be avoided. In actuality, exercising while on a fast might be advantageous if you know what sort of exercise program suits you. Even if there are a few things to take into account when exercising while fasting, it is best to keep going. Kushal Pal Singh, fitness and performance expert of Anytime Fitness, discusses with IANS how to plan your workouts around fasts.

4 BENEFITS OF WORKING OUT DURING FASTING

Fat Burning: During fasting, glycogen levels in your body are low. This encourages the body to use stored fat as a source of energy. Improved Insulin Sensitivity: A healthy combination of workout and fasting aids in enhanced insulin sensitivity which can improve blood sugar control and have long-term benefits for metabolic health. Mind-Body Connection: Fasting can create a heightened sense of awareness and mindfulness. Coupled with exercise, it can enhance the mind-body connection and promote a deeper sense of focus and presence during your workouts. Mental Focus And Clarity: Some individuals report improved mental focus and clarity during fasted workouts. This could be due to the body adapting to using alternative fuel sources and the potential cognitive benefits associated with fasting.

Oftentimes, after knowing the benefits of the workout during fasting, people may get too excited and indulge in an extreme workout. And, that is exactly what is not to be done. Working out during a fast requires a strategy to compensate for the lack of energy. Too much of anything is wrong, and the rule applies here too. So, how should one work out during fasting? Just follow the guide below, and you should be able to work out efficiently during a calorie deficiency.

4 THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND WHILE WORKING OUT DURING FAST

Avoid Heavy Workouts: Engaging in heavy or intense workouts during fasting periods can be challenging for your body due to limited energy and hydration. It’s generally recommended to avoid heavy workouts during fasting to ensure your well-being and prevent potential health risks. Some of the reasons for this may include lower energy levels, a dehydrated body, muscle breakdown, and irrelevant resources for recovery and repair of the body. Instead of heavy workouts, consider opting for lighter, low-intensity exercises, such as gentle cardio, yoga, or stretching during fasting periods. Maintain Energy Level: Maintaining the right levels of energy is important for a fruitful workout. You won’t be able to utilize your workout time if you do not have enough resources to move about. So, what can you do? Schedule your workout by the time of the day when you have the most energy. It may take some time to figure out the right time frame, but once you understand it, you will be able to work out during fasting more efficiently. Eat a Balanced And Nutritious Diet: Consume a balanced meal during the non-fasting window ahead of your workout. Select foods that contain a variety of complex carbs, lean protein, and healthy fats. It may be beneficial for you to reduce the strenuousness of your workouts while fasting. Focus on low to moderate-intensity activities that are less exhausting. Eat a well-balanced meal with carbohydrates for energy, protein for muscle repair, and healthy fats for satiety. Focus On More Cardio & Fewer Weights: During a fast, focusing on cardio exercises and reducing the intensity of weightlifting can be a suitable approach.

5 TIPS TO INCORPORATE CARDIO DURING FASTING

Opt for activities like jogging, brisk walking, cycling, swimming, or aerobics as your primary workout during the fasting period. Perform cardio exercises at a moderate intensity level that allows you to maintain a steady pace without excessive strain. Consider interval training, alternating between periods of higher and lower intensity, to challenge yourself while still focusing on cardio. If you wish to include some weight training, choose lighter weights and perform fewer repetitions rather than heavy lifting that could cause undue strain on your body. Listen to your body and adjust the duration and intensity of your workouts according to your energy levels and comfort.

(With IANS inputs)

