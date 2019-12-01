World AIDS Day is celebrated on December 1 every year. The campaign was first started in 1988 by the World Health Organisation keeping in mind the increasing prevalence of the disease. According to this international body’s data, in the year 2018, approximately 37.9 million people were suffering from HIV infection that gradually leads to AIDS (Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome). Characterized by symptoms like fatigue, recurrent fever, sore throat, diarrhea, etc., AIDS can potentially claim your life. HIV is a life-threatening virus that damages your immune system when enters the body and makes you extremely sick. The worst part is that people with the infection remain undiagnosed for years. And when they get to know about their condition, AIDS reaches to the last stage. To prevent yourself from the onset of HIV infection, you need to be aware of the risk factors surrounding the disease. Here we tell you about them.

Indulging in unprotected sex

HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) gradually causes AIDS making the infected person susceptible to common diseases and conditions. The virus travels in your body through the bloodstream. Also, it is present in the vaginal secretion and semen. This means that having unprotected sex can lead to transmission of the body fluids and potentially can cause HIV infection. So, it is advised to always use protection while indulging in sex with an unknown person.

Having multiple sexual partners

Those who have multiple sexual partners are at increased risk of developing HIV/AIDS. This is because you do not know if the other person is infected with HIV. In case you wish to have various partners, do use the protection and if possible make sure that the person does not have the disease.

Using contaminated syringes and needles

The use of unsafe injections is rampant particularly in developing countries including India. According to the WHO report, in the year 2002, around 5 per cent of HIV infections around the world took place due to unsafe injection. Therefore, it is extremely important to use sterilized syringes.