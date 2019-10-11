World Arthritis Day is celebrated every year on October 12. It aims at raising awareness about the disease and its debilitating effects on people. According to the statistics of the Arthritis Foundation, 1 in 3 people aged between 18 and 64 globally have arthritis.

It is basically a problem of the joints in which you experience swelling and tenderness in the joints. It is characterized by signs and symptoms like pain, redness, stiffness, redness, decreased motion, etc. Certain factors like having a family history of the disease, obesity, being female, or/and having a previous joint injury can potentially increase your risk of developing arthritis.

There are various misconceptions about the onset of arthritis, its diagnosis, and treatment options. Here we will debunk some of them here. Read further to know about them.

Myth 1: If you have joint pain means you are suffering from arthritis.

Fact: That is not at all true. Other diseases like bursitis, soft-tissue injuries, and tendonitis are also characterised by debilitating joint pain.

Myth2: You cannot prevent arthritis.

Fact: You can definately reduce your risk of developing arthritis. To do that you just need to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Exercise daily, don’t smoke, play with protection and you can prevent the onset of arthritis up to some level.

Myth 3: Only old people develop arthritis.

Fact: Though old people are more susceptible to arthritis, it affects children and young people too.

Myth 4: After being affected with arthritis, you cannot treat or manage it.

Fact: Well, arthritis is non-curable but the condition can be managed effectively. Some of the lifestyle modifications can help you live well with the disease. Maintain a healthy weight and exercise daily to manage the condition well.