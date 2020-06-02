World Bicycle Day 2020: Do you wish to be fit and fine but don’t know what to do? Pedal it out. Yes, cycling is one of the easiest and best exercises that you can perform to improve your mood and health. Cycling helps you in many ways than you think of. The World Bicycle Day is celebrated every year on June 3. The day is observed to acknowledge the versatility of a cycle and its affordable role in keeping the environment clean and boosting human health and increasing your longevity. The World Bicycle Day aims at developing a culture of cycling for basic transportation, commutation, and strengthening physical and mental health. Here we tell you how exactly cycling helps in keeping you fit. Also Read - Teenage Girl Who Cycled 12,000 Km Home With Injured Father to be Called For Trial By Cycling Federation

Helps in Weight Loss

Cycling is an aerobic exercise that can help you burn calories and increase your body's metabolic rate. When combined with a healthy diet, cycling can help you get the body of your dreams. An hour of high-intensity cycling can help you burn approximately 1000 calories. It also helps you build muscles. A cycle acts as a resistance and assists in building muscles around calves, glutes, hamstrings, and quads.

Improves Cardiovascular Health

Regular cycling can stimulate your heart and improve its function. Also, it can regulate your blood pressure and reduce the risk of developing a heart attack or stroke. It works by strengthening your heart muscles and lowering levels of fat in the blood.

Reduces Risk of Diabetes, Bone Injury, And Arthritis

One of the major reasons behind the onset of diabetes is lack of physical activity. Cycling daily can keep your body functions optimum and reduce the risk of developing insulin resistance. Also, cycling can improve your balance, strength, and coordination. This is how it can prevent falling and fractures. Additionally, cycling can reduce joint pain and enhance the quality of your life, says a study published in the Journal of Rheumatology.