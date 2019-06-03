The United Nations General Assembly has declared 3 June as International World Bicycle Day to celebrate this easy and eco-friendly mode of transport across the world. The simplest of exercises have some of the most profound effects on your overall health. Cycling is one such high intensity and high impact activity. What’s more, it is cheap, can be done anywhere and by anybody. Also, it is environment-friendly and a convenient way to travel. All it takes is knowing how to ride a bicycle. It is no wonder that even fit celebs like Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan are known to cycle regularly as a form of a workout. Whether you do stationary cycling or regular cycling, you must make sure that you cycle every day. Why? Here are some incredible health benefits that will make you want to do it:

Childhood obesity (and obesity in adulthood): A study states that kids who ride a bicycle to school are less likely to be obese than those who use car or public transport. These kids have lower body fat. Of course, even kids who participate in other physical activities like sports or even those who walked to school have fewer chances of being obese. The study noted that cycling was one of the easiest ways for kids to reduce their chance of being obese in later life.

Dementia: A study claimed that just 35 minutes of walking or cycling three times a week along with a healthy diet may improve cognitive skills in older adults. According to the study, those who exercised and consumed the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet had greater improvements in cognitive skills when compared to those who did not exercise.

Stress at work: Active workstations like cycling and treadmill in offices work very effectively in reducing health risks like obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancers and also lower stress and increase alertness.

Schizophrenia: A study found that moderate levels of aerobic exercises including cycling twice or thrice a week for at least 150 minutes could help in dealing with symptoms of depression and schizophrenia. Along with standard medication and psychotherapy for schizophrenia, cycling could also prove effective in its treatment.