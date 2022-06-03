Every year on June 3rd, World Bicycle Day 2022 is celebrated to encourage the use of bicycles for transportation, recreation, and environmental conservation. Cycling is a low-impact, nutritious, and enjoyable form of exercise for people of all ages. It not only prevents us from dangerous ailments like heart attack, but also boosts immune system. Cycling to the park, the neighborhood store, school, or even work is a simple way to incorporate this activity into our daily routine. Being healthy encompasses not just one’s physical fitness but also one’s emotional well-being.Also Read - World Bicycle Day 2022: Top 5 Health Benefits of Cycling | Why Cycling Helps in Weight Loss

On World Bicycle Day, we honor the many ways bicycles have benefited our lives, from offering an affordable, healthy mode of transportation to assisting us in resource conservation and environmental protection. So lets know how cycling has impacted our lives and why is it considered beneficial for both mental and physical health.

Health Benefits of Cycling:

Cycling has a number of physical advantages, including increased cardiovascular health, stronger muscles, and greater balance. It can also aids in the reduction of stress and the improvement of mental health.

Saves time: Cycling is far faster than sitting in your car and burning fuel while going nowhere when you’re stopped in traffic. Cyclists can travel considerably more freely and go from point A to point B by using dedicated bike routes or lanes, or by squeezing along the side of stationary car lanes.

Reduces stress: Cycling daily helps us to relieve stress. It has been established that participating in an outdoor activity allows us to disconnect from our daily lives and devices. Riding a bike for half an hour every day can help us manage stress and the emotional reactions that come with it.

Beneficial for joints and muscles: Riding a bicycle is a low-impact activity since it is easy on the joints and muscles. Cycling is therefore an ideal choice for people healing from injuries or trying to avoid harm in the future.

Cut downs Heart diseases: Cycling increases your heart rate and circulates blood throughout your body. It also aids in burning calories, reduces the risk of becoming overweight. As a result, cycling is considered most beneficial for cardiovascular health as it cut downs the heart problems as well as reduces the risk of heart attacks.

Aids in Weight loss: Cycling can turn out to be the best form of workout and can totally help you shed those extra kilos. So Rather then preferring cars, buses or any other transport, try take bicycles on work. Riding cycles at least twice a day can definitely help you in your weight loss journey.