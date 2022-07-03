World Biryani Day: You know what; I was about 5 or 6 when I watched the Hindi Blockbuster “Qurbani”. A hard term for a kid to recognise or make some connection with it. But I had munched on Biryani a few times. And it so happened that for my own childlike (call it childish) intelligence and comfort, Qurbani became biryani and the title song of the movie was very aptly moulded to “Allah ko pyari hai biryani”. It happened, sach mein. A lot of water has passed through Ganga river and yours truly must have gulped this delicious dish by tonnes but the memories of the fortuitous rhyme still knock on the mind, resulting in a broad grin.Also Read - Exploring Agra Beyond Taj: Other Tales of Love, Art and Architecture

So, as soon as my editor asked me to do a piece on World Biryani Day, I thought to myself, "why just today, July 3, I can do it (almost) every day"!

What is biryani?

Biryani is a dish that is prepared with carefully selected spices, high-quality rice, and some type of meat. Now whether you want it to be chicken or mutton is your choice. Lately, a few chefs have experimented and have been successful with adding prawns, fish, eggs, and potatoes. The thing is, you must try out the novel ones as well. Also Read - Tip Tip Barsa Paani...! 6 Most Romantic Places In India For Perfect Honeymoon During Monsoons

The origin of biryani

Biryani is said to have originated in the royal kitchens of the Mughal emperors, princes, and nobility by the “royal khansamas (cooks)” somewhere around the late 16th century.

5 most famous biryanis in India

1. Kashmiri Biryani

Kashmiri Biryani is said to have a direct connection with the Mughal/Mughlai biryani since the Mughal durbar would make occasional visits to Kashmir. The Kashmiri Biryani is an ideal blend of tender chicken and rice with dry fruits and Kashmiri spices with the Kashmiri Bhuna Ghost biryani enjoying huge patronage.

2. Kolkata/Awadhi Biryani

Kolkata Biryani is a bit light in the ingredient part, as informed by a local who added that Kolkata Biryani is a fulfilling meal in itself. Now, whatever that would mean, chomp on till you are satisfied. It is said that the nawabs of Bengal gave the traditional biryani a Bengali touch and the result was Awadhi biryani, cooked with rice with a yoghurt-based marinated meat, potatoes, and boiled eggs along with light spices.

3. Hyderabadi Biryani

Should Hyderabadi Biryani take the cake? Heard so many paeans about Hyderabadi biryani that it seems this one is “the best”. Hyderabadi Biryani is a favourite the world over with its distinct aroma, thanks to kewda water, rose water, and saffron.

4. Lucknowi Biryani

The mere mention of Lucknow is enough to trigger the yearning for Lucknawi kebabs. But Lucknowi Biryani is no way behind. This dish too is said to have been heavily promoted by the nawabs and the nobility of the times. The rice is cooked separately in garden-fresh spices and marinated chicken is added later. This technique brings out the right amount of flavour in the rice and chicken.

5. Sindhi Biryani

Sindhi Biryani is indeed different from the others mentioned above. Sindhi Biryani is rich in finely slit chillies, coriander, fresh mint, and roasted spices. Goat meat with appetizing-thick curry is added to the rice. The dish is beautifully complemented with dry fruits, nuts and onion rings.

So you guys decide on your pick while I rush to order a few kilos of biryani, whichever one, for myself as I can’t resist the temptation to relish biryani of my choice. You can thank me with every bite!