World Blood Donor Day 2020: Donating blood is one of the most noble works that you can do in order to save lives of people suffering from serious medical conditions. But you need to follow certain rule before and after donating blood as not abiding by these can leave you experiencing fatigue, weakness, dizziness, or/and anaemia in critical cases. The World Blood Donor Day, which is a global campaign, does not only aim to encourage blood donation but also to spread awareness about how important it is for a donor to be healthy in order to save lives of other people. As this annual observance day is around the corner, here we tell you about certain dos and don’ts of blood donation that you must abide by. Also Read - World Blood Donor Day 2020: Don't Believe These Common Myths And Misconceptions About Blood Donation

Dos of Blood Donation

Before heading towards the hospital to donate your blood, drink at least a glass of water. Also Read - World Blood Donor Day 2020: Reasons Why You Should Donate Blood at Regular Intervals

Have a healthy meal on the day of blood donation. Your diet must include fresh fruits and vegetables. Also Read - World Blood Donor Day 2020: Know All About The Day And Why it is Important

While you are going to donate blood, wear a comfortable shirt whose sleeves can be easily rolled up. Also, relax your mind and body.

Immediately after donating your blood, have some fruit juice.

For the next few weeks, keep eating iron-rich foods including spinach, egg, fish, meat etc.

Don’ts of Blood Donation

Do not consume aspirin 2 days before blood donation.

Avoid eating junk food on the day of blood donation.

Do not remove the strip bandage just after donating blood. Leave it for a few hours to avoid skin rashes.

Do not lift heavy objects or do vigorous exercise for a few days after donating your blood.