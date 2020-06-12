World Blood Donor Day 2020: India experiences the world’s largest shortage of blood. It is falling short of 41 million units of blood annually. This is what a study published in the journal The lancet has stated. Unavailability of blood on time is what leads to death of various patients every year. To save those lives, blood donation needs to be encouraged. To do the same, the World Health Organisation started a worldwide campaign called the World Blood Donation Day. It is observed annually on June 14. The day is celebrated to increase awareness about the significance and benefits of donating blood. From an injury, to surgery and a fatal disease, a patient can require blood in any such situation. People feel inhibited from donating blood as they think, doing that can make them weak. Well, that’s only temporary. In fact, blood donation can benefit your body in various ways. Also Read - World Blood Donor Day 2020: Know All About The Day And Why it is Important

Improves Cardiovascular Health

Donating blood can protect your heart as doing that at regular intervals can reduce the viscosity of your blood. Notably, increased viscosity can limit the blood flow to the heart and can cause organ failure or a heart attack. Also, donating blood reduces levels of bad cholesterol in your blood, regulates your blood pressure, and keeps iron level under control. Too much iron accumulation can lead to a heart attack. Also Read - World Blood Donor Day 2019: Important Points to Keep in Mind For Blood Donation

Lowers Your Risk of Liver Damage

Excessive accumulation of iron in the blood puts too much pressure on your liver, and causes serious liver problems. Also, it can accumulate in the liver leading to oxidation of liver tissue that can damage the organ. Donating blood can stabilise the iron level and reduce the risk of any damage to this significant organ. Also Read - World Blood Donor Day 2019: Know How it is Celebrated, Netizens Pledge to Donate Blood And Save a Life - Check Here

Reduces Your Risk of Developing Cancer

According to a research published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, iron-overload can cause increased damage due to free radicals in the body. This can increase your risk of developing cancer. As explained earlier, blood donation maintains a healthy level of this mineral and cuts your risk of developing cancer.