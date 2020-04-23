World Book day 2020: “If we encounter a man of rare intellect, we should ask him what books he reads”, says Ralph Waldo Emerson, an American essayist, poet, lecturer, and philosopher. Well, it is true that books improve your intellect and enhances your personality. Also Read - Lockdown Diaries: Movies, Books And Yoga Keep MMA Star Ritu Phogat Occupied in Singapore

Today is the day dedicated to all the bibliophiles. World Book Day is observed every year on April 23rd. It marks the birth and death anniversary of William Shakespeare along with death anniversary of other prominent literary figures like Miguel de Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega. International Book Day is celebrated across the world by people belonging to all the ethnicity, countries, and cultural backgrounds.

This year World Book Day themes are 'Reading in all its forms', 'Development of the book industry infrastructure', 'Inclusiveness and digital accessibility', and 'Empowerment of children through reading.'

Every year we celebrate the World Book Day with great enthusiasm but currently as the world is grappled with COVID-19, we are bound to stay at our homes. But you don’t need to be sad. Though you cannot go to your favourite book store today, you definitely can have access to a massive number of books at home for free.

Yes, you read it right. On the occasion of the world Book Day 2020, Amazon has given free access to some really popular books penned by international authors on their site. You can visit Kindle Unlimited Book and read those award-winning titles for free. Here we give the list of those books.

The First Mrs. Rothschild – by Sara Aharoni

– by Sara Aharoni The Price of Paradise – by Susana López Rubio

– by Susana López Rubio Along the Tapajós – by Fernando Vilela

– by Fernando Vilela Your Perfect Year – by Charlotte Lucas

– by Charlotte Lucas Life – by Lu Yao

– by Lu Yao The Man Who Played With Fire – by Jan Stocklassa

– by Jan Stocklassa Hard Rain – by Irma Venter

– by Irma Venter The Girl In The Tree – by Şebnem İşigüzel

– by Şebnem İşigüzel Out Of The Silence – by Eduardo Strauch

Notably, usually you are charged for e-books but on this World Book Day, Amazon is giving them for free to celebrate the occasion. Audio copies of the books are also available on the site but to access that you need to sign up for the book.