World Brain Tumour Day 2020: Brain tumour is one of the most terrifying terms. It is a debilitating disease that affects around 5 to 10 individuals per 100,000 people in India every year, says India's National Health Portal. Brain Tumor Foundation of India states that brain tumour is the second most common cancer among children in the country. Mutation in the normal brain cells and then its uncontrolled growth leads to a brain tumour. It is one of the most complex types of cancers about which the internet is flooded with information. But the question is, how reliable and authentic these informations are?

There is an array of myths and misconceptions around a brain tumour and that's what stop people from getting diagnosed and treated on time. Today, on the occasion of the World Brain Tumour Day, here we bust those commonly believed myths for you.

Myth 1: Having a tumour in the brain means you have brain cancer.

Fact: Majorly, a brain cancer is of two types namely benign, which is non-cancerous and malignant, which is cancerous. This means, not every brain tumour can damage brain cells and affect surrounding tissues.

Myth 2: A brain tumour always originates in the brain.

Fact: This is not true. A brain tumour can originate in the brain and can also be a result of metastasis of cancer in other parts of the body like kidney, breast, lungs, intestine etc. The former is called primary tumours whereas the second type of brain tumour is called the secondary tumour which is quite frequent than the first one.

Myth 3: Every brain tumour patient experience the same signs.

Fact: Signs and symptoms of brain cancer depends on the types, size and location of a brain tumour. Therefore, two brain tumour patients can experience totally different signs.

Myth 4: Brain cancer doesn’t affect young people.

Fact: There is no link between the age of a person and his/her risk of developing brain cancer. A brain tumour can affect a person belonging to any age group. Newborns have also been found to have a brain tumour.