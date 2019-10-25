Every year, October is marked as the World Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is a global campaign aimed to raise awareness about breast cancer, its prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. You will be surprised to know that the disease has been estimated to affect 1.38 million new people every year worldwide. Also, the disease claims the lives of 458 000 people per year. One of the most common conditions in women, breast cancer can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, colour, and class. According to WHO guidelines, the key to minimize deaths due to breast cancer is early diagnosis and prevention of the condition.

To avoid breast cancer, firstly you need to be aware of its risk factors. According to doctors, your susceptibility to developing the disease becomes high with increasing age. It has been found that 70 per cent of all breast cancers develop in those above the age of 50 years. Some of the lifestyle factors like drinking alcohol, being obese, having a sedentary life, taking birth control pills, etc. also increase your risk of breast cancer. In some cases, breast cancer has been found to be genetic as well.

Though there is no way to completely avoid the onset of breast cancer, you can definitely reduce your risk of getting the disease. Apart from exercising and avoiding indulgence in an unhealthy lifestyle, there are spices that can help you prevent breast cancer. Read on to know about them.

Garlic

According to a study published in the Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, garlic has antibiotic properties due to the presence of compounds like S-allylcysteine, diallyl sulfide, alkyl sulfur, and diallyl disulfide in it. These compounds help in boosting your immunity and keeping diseases like breast cancer at bay. Consuming raw garlic can avoid breast cancers which are both dependent and independent of estrogen.

Capsaicin

Containing a strong component called capsaicin, chili pepper can prevent the spread of malignant cells in those with breast cancer. People with one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer, triple-negative inflammatory one can also be benefitted by the consumption of chili pepper.

Turmeric

One of the most commonly used Indian spices, turmeric has been associated with various health benefits. Due to the presence of a substance called curcumin, turmeric can decrease the toxic effects of certain breast cancer cells. This substance has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help in keeping breast cancer at bay.