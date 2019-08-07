Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding is this year’s World Breastfeeding Week theme. This focuses on the support of both the parents to encourage breastfeeding and insists that it is not only the duty of the mother to breastfeed. Dr Danny Laliwalla, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre shares some important points about breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding is important for better health of not only the child but also the mother. Exclusive breastfeeding helps in reducing the risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, heart diseases, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis in mothers.

Breastfeeding has proven to be advantageous to the baby in several manners; besides providing nutrition, it helps the baby to fight against various allergies, decreases the risk of respiratory tract infection, diarrhoea, asthma, type 1 diabetes, leukaemia, reduces the risks of obesity in adulthood.

Breastfeeding should be initiated within the first hour of birth- after both normal delivery and caesarean section. Initially, for a day or two, the secretions are clear and scanty. This is known as the “colostrum” which is very essential for the baby. This helps the baby to protect itself from neonatal jaundice, acts as a laxative, protects against allergens. After 3rd or 4th day, the production of milk increases becomes thick and milky white in colour.

It is essential to feed the baby regularly from both breasts. Do not allow the milk to remain in the breasts for a long time. Even if it is painful, the breast needs to be emptied every 3 hours, else it may lead to a breast abscess, which may require a surgical procedure and daily dressings. A breast pump may be used at the times in cases of engorged breasts.

While breastfeeding, the mother needs to take care of her nutrition too. Milk and milk products are useful. A calcium supplement should be taken throughout the period of breastfeeding. A nutritious diet is important. The obstetrician should be aware of any medicines she is on. So breastfeeding is the most natural way to feed your baby and also creates a loving bond between the mother and the baby.