Breastfeeding has numerous health benefits for both babies and mothers. Notably, breast milk provides essential nutrients to an infant to support growth and development. For those who are unaware, World Breastfeeding Week is observed every year from August 1 to August 7 in over 20 countries around the world. It is done to raise awareness about the advantages of breastfeeding for both babies and mothers.

Nutrionist, Lovneet Batra shares benefits of breastfeeding for babies and mothers on Instagram. The caption says “Every mother and her baby are unique, and the decision to breastfeed is totally a personal choice. All health organizations recommend breastfeeding for at least 1 year, with about 6 months of exclusive breastfeeding.”

Below are a few benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby:

FOR BABY

Reduced infections. There’s a correlation between babies who are breastfed and having fewer childhood infections, such as ear, respiratory and gut infections as well as fewer colds. Better immunity against viruses and bacteria. Breast milk contains immunoglobulins. or antibodies, from the mother. These proteins help strengthen the infant’s immune system so it can defend itself. A healthier weight. Children who are breastfed may have a lower rate of childhood obesity compared to formula-fed babies. Satisfying changing nutritional needs. Babies require different levels of nutrients at the various phases of year one. A mother’s milk supply will naturally change with the baby’s needs.

FOR MOTHERS

Improved recovery. Breastfeeding releases higher levels of oxytocin. This hormone can help improve uterine contractions. That will also help the uterus return to its pre-pregnancy size. Losing pregnancy weight faster. Those who breastfeed exclusively may lose more weight postpartum than those who don’t breastfeed. Reduced risk of depression. Mothers may also reduce their risk for postpartum depression by breastfeeding their infants. Lower risk of some cancers. The longer a mother spends breastfeeding, the lower their risk for breast and ovarian cancers.

