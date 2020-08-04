World Breastfeeding Week: On the occasion of the World Breastfeeding Week, let’s know what’s good and what’s bad for lactating mothers. Breastfeeding is an important phase of every mother’s life. It is not only good for your child but for your body as well. From lowering your stress level to improving mood, and reducing your likelihood of experiencing multiple menopause symptoms later in life, breastfeeding helps mothers in a plethora of ways. But, following certain dont’s of breastfeeding can be harmful for you and your baby. Also Read - World Breastfeeding Week: Health Benefits of Breastfeeding For Lactating Mothers

Lactating is important for the proper development of your little bundle of joy. It also improves his/her immunity and keeps various diseases and conditions at bay. If you wish not to let the lactation get affected in any case and want to make breastfeeding, a smooth process for yourself and your baby, you must be aware of certain dos and dont’s of breastfeeding. Let’s talk about them one by one. Also Read - World Breastfeeding Week: Prianka Singha Says She Was Given 'Unaccepted Looks' Despite 'Least Exposure' on a Flight

Do Not Take Birth Control Pills

Intake of birth control pills can affect lactation up to some extent as some of them only contain oestrogen that reduces the supply of milk to your breast. For some women, even having combination pills shows the same side-effect. Also Read - World Breastfeeding Week 2019: 5 Points Every Parent Needs to Know About Breastfeeding

Avoid Taking Over The Counter Medicines

Your immunity level decreases during pregnancy and the lactating period. And, that is going to take time to reach the optimum level. So, instead of taking over-the-counter medicines to tackle mild flu and cold during the breastfeeding phase, have the right food items. Try to treat your condition as naturally as you can. This is important as over-the-counter medicines suppress the milk duct and reduces supply of breast milk.

Do Feed Your Baby at Night

Do not let your child sleep through the night without feeding her at least twice in between. Not doing that can drop your milk production. Notably, prolectine is a hormone associated with milk production, which is released more at night to meet your baby’s need. Feeding at night is important but overfeeding is not.