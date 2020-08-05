World Breastfeeding Day is the perfect occasion to talk about problems faced by lactating mothers. One of the most common but extremely painful issues that breastfeeding mothers experience is fungal infection in their nipples. This is especially common during the monsoon season as the humidity level during this time remains high and that helps the fungi to spread quickly. Also Read - World Breastfeeding Week: Beware of These Dos And Don'ts of Lactating

Fungal infections are of various types and one among them is thrush. It is caused by the overgrowth of the Candida Albicans fungus that thrives in dark, moist, and warm environment. Your body usually contains this fungus but the pathogen remains harmless as good bacteria regulate its numbers. Any imbalance in the numbers of good bacteria and this fungus can lead to thrush, a fungal infection. Also Read - World Breastfeeding Week: Health Benefits of Breastfeeding For Lactating Mothers

Other factors like high oestrogen level in the body, intake of oral contraceptives, anaemia, and having damp nipples can increase your risk of developing a fungal infection in your nipples. Here, we tell you about certain signs and symptoms of thrush so that you can get the right treatment on time and avoid any complication. Also Read - World Breastfeeding Week: Prianka Singha Says She Was Given 'Unaccepted Looks' Despite 'Least Exposure' on a Flight

Extreme Pain in Nipples

Fungal infection in your nipples can cause severe pain after feeds. If you did not have any such issue earlier and you suddenly started to feel this pain followed by burning or itching sensation in your nipples or breasts, you should consult a doctor as this problem could be thrush.

Inflammation And Redness

Thrush causes swelling in nipples and redness around areola. If you are experiencing this problem along with severe pain post breastfeeding, you may have the fungal infection. Redness and inflammation usually remain for an hour post-feeding. Thrush can also make your nipples look flaky and can cause blisters and patches around your nipples.

Rashes in Your Baby’s Bottom And Irritation in His/Her Mouth

Not only lactating mothers but baby’s too get affected by thrush. They catch the infection from their mothers. If your bay’s bottom has rashes similar to diaper rashes and he/she has developed patches in his/her gums, tongue, or inner cheeks, he/she is most probably affected by thrush infection.