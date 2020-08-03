Breastfeeding is essential for both mothers and babies. It does not only protect your child from bacterial and viral diseases but keep your body healthy too. According to the World Health Organisation, a mother should breastfeed her child for at least 6 months to reduce the baby’s risk of developing allergy, diabetes, and celiac disease. Also Read - World Breastfeeding Week 2019: 5 Points Every Parent Needs to Know About Breastfeeding

Breast milk prevents obesity in children and also makes them smarter. On the occasion of the World Breastfeeding Week, here we will talk about how nursing is beneficial for lactating mothers. This is to motivate all the expecting women out there to breastfeed their children for at least six months.

Breastfeeding Benefits For Mothers

Giving birth to a baby brings a lot of anxiety and increases your stress level. Some women, in fact, become depressed and that's called postpartum depression. Breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to deal with this psychological problem. When you breastfeed your baby, your body releases 'feel-good' hormone called oxytocin. It reduces your anxiety level and also promotes relaxation and nurturing.

Notably, oxytocin hormone reduces bleeding and also helps your uterus return to its previous size. Additionally, breastfeeding your baby for at least one year reduces your risk of developing ovarian and breast cancer by around 28 per cent.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Hypertension, the more your breastfeed, the lower your risk of suffering from hypertension. It also helps you prevent endometriosis which is an incurable gynecologic disorder. It is characterized by symptoms including painful period, pain during intercourse, chronic pelvic pain etc.

Breastfeeding improves your cardiovascular health too. It offers protection against stroke which is the fourth major cause of fatality among women aged 65 and older. Breastfeeding more than 1 child can lead to a reduced number of symptoms of menopause later in life.