As we are currently observing the World Breastfeeding Week, it is important to raise awareness about breastfeeding, its importance, and how to make it a more smooth process for both mothers and babies. Breastfeeding is not an easy task. To provide nutrition to your child you need to nourish yourself first. And, for that, you need to make smart food choices. There are certain essential nutrients that every lactating mothers must have. Let's know about them one by one.

Iron

Iron is required by both mothers and babies. Post a few months of delivery, your baby's requirement for iron increases as he started to grow rapidly. Also, to prevent fatigue, you need to include iron-rich foods in your daily diet. Some of the food sources of iron include green leafy vegetables, eggs, oysters etc. Iron from these sources can be absorbed by your body smoothly when consumed with vitamin C which is present in citrus fruits.

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Docosahexaenoic acid is a type of omega-3 fatty acid that is significant for the development of your child's brain and retina. Optimal level of DHA is required by the infants in their frontal and prefrontal areas of the brain. And they can get that from breastmilk. So, lactating mothers should including DHA containing foods like eggs, cod liver oil, and salmon in their daily diets. This will improve your child's memory skills.

Calcium

Calcium is important for your child’s bones to become strong. Also, if you won’t have enough calcium-containing food daily, calcium from your bones will be rerouted to breastmilk. This will eventually lead to a loss in your bone mass. That’s why breastfeeding mothers are advised to consume at least 1000 mg of calcium every day.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is required by your body to absorb calcium, which is essential for your bone health. So, you must have this nutrient either through food or sunlight. Sunbath is not advisable for babies so they should only get vitamin D through breastmilk. You can opt for certain vitamin D rich foods like cheese, egg yolks, tuna, salmon etc.