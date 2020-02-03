Cancer is a debilitating condition that mostly occurs in adults when their body cells start multiplying uncontrollably without any known reason leading to a tumour. There are approximately 200 types of cancer. They all are characterised by different signs. Certain symptoms that you may find in every cancer patient include weight loss, unusual bleeding, persistent cough, fatigue etc.

There are certain cancers that occur in children more than adults. But you must know that childhood cancer is rare. As the World Cancer Day is approaching soon with an aim to prevent the onset of this deadly condition, here we tell you about most common types of cancers that occur in children.

Lukemia

Accounting for approximately 29 per cent of all childhood cancers, leukemia is characterised by excessive sweating, bone pain, fever, enlargement of liver etc. It is a cancer of white blood cells (WBCs). Notably, WBCs are the significant part of your immune system and protect you from infections by bacteria, virus, and fungi. Having a family history of leukemia, genetic disorder, and exposure to high levels of radiations increase risk of developing this cancer.

Lymphomas

This is the cancer of lymph system that includes body portions including spleen, tonsils, lymph nodes, bone marrow, and thymus. Notably, lymph system contains lymph fluid that contains WBCs. This is what protects you from infections and diseases. Lymphomas causes symptoms like fever, bone pain, fatigue, rashes in skin, itching, stomach pain etc.

Neuroblastoma

Affecting children below the age of 5, neuroblastoma develops from nerve cells that are immature. It mostly begins in the area around adrenal glands. But neuroblastoma can also develop in other body parts including abdomen, chest, spine, and neck. The symptoms of neuroblastoma differs based on the area it has affected. In case of neuroblastoma in abdomen, a child experiences abdominal pain and changes in bowel habits. Neuroblastoma in chest causes wheezing, drooping eyelids, and chest pain.