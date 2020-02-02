World Cancer Day is an annual observance that is celebrated every year on February 4th. Its main aim is to reduce the prevalence of cancer globally by making people aware of the condition. As World Cancer Day is approaching soon, we feel the need to make you aware of a certain food that may reduce your risk of developing cancer.

You may be thinking why are we not telling you about the ways to “prevent” the chronic disease. Well, there is no scientifically-proven way to do that. You can only reduce your likelihood of suffering from it. Whatever you eat decides certain aspects of your life. From keeping you healthy to increasing your productivity to making you look radiant and keeping infections at bay, food does it all for you. That’s why you need to fill your plate wisely. Here, we list a few food that you can add in your daily diet to reduce your risk of developing cancer.

Carrots

According to a study published in the Journal of Gastric Cancer, eating carrots regularly is associated with a decreased risk of stomach cancer. It has also been linked to a reduced likelihood of suffering from prostate cancer. Carrots work due to the presence of beta-carotene in them. It is an antioxidant that protects your body from free radicals that are known to damage or make changes in cells through oxidation and cause their uncontrolled growth leading to cancer. Also, beta-carotene improves your immune response and helps to fight against factors that cause cancer.

Berries

Berries contain a plant pigment called anthocyanins, which have antioxidant properties. The presence of this pigment helps berries reduce cancer risk. According to a study published in Cancer Prevention Research, consuming berries every day can reduce the growth of cancer cells by 7 per cent. Those who are at an increased risk of developing oral cancer can have raspberries as they have been found to reduce levels of markers linked to the progression of cancer.

Cinnamon

Daily intake of this kitchen ingredient can reduce the level of blood sugar and inflammation, factors associated with the onset of cancer. Cinnamon has also been found to block the spread of cancer cells and induce their death, says research published in the journal BMC Cancer. Cinnamon extracts are able to perform these functions due to their anti-cancer properties.