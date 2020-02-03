World Cancer Day is celebrated on February 4th every year. It aims to save the lives of millions who are at a greater risk of developing cancer. According to WHO, 1 in 6 death per year is caused due to cancer. This chronic condition claimed the lives of around 9.6 million people in the year 2018. Though it is the most common condition about which most people are aware of. But along with awareness, certain myths and misconceptions have also surrounded them. This is what is making it difficult to control the increasing number of deaths and sufferings because of cancer. Here, we debunk some common myths that are responsible for creating unnecessary stress and fear amongst patients. Also, they act as a barrier to the timely and effective treatment of cancer.

Myth1: Opting for biopsy can spread cancer

Fact: Biopsy is just an effective way to diagnose cancer. It is absolutely not true that getting a biopsy can spread your cancer cells. Removing or testing a tumour doesn’t lead to the growth of cancer cells.

Myth2: Consuming excessive sugar can make your condition worse.

Fact: According to the National Cancer Institute, though cancer cells have been found to consume more glucose than the normal cells, there is no evidence that eating sugar can cause the growth of cancer cells or avoiding sugar completely can make them shrink. So, don’t believe everything that you hear. Get your facts checked first.

Myth3: Having a lump in your breast means you have breast cancer.

Fact: Though it is advised to consult a doctor if you feel a lump in your breast, it is always not a sign of breast cancer. The National Breast Cancer Foundation states, “Only a small percentage of breast lumps turn out to be cancer.”

Myth 4: Going through chemotherapy means you will never have hair again.

Fact: It is true that people undergoing chemotherapy experience complete hair fall. But that doesn’t mean that they remain like this forever. The hair does come back after the treatment is over. It is rare that a person loses his hair permanently.