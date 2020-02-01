Every year, February 4th is celebrated as World Cancer Day to raise awareness about the condition. The aim behind this observance is basically to spread knowledge about the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer to reduce its prevalence worldwide.

Cancer is a deadly condition that occurs when your body cells start growing uncontrollably because of some unknown reason and form a tumour. It can develop in any part of your body and can affect your life majorly. According to the WHO, ‘Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer.’

The increasing number of patients of cancer is the reason we feel the need to make you understand what can lead to this debilitating condition. So, here we tell you about certain diseases that have found to develop into this severe condition.

Hepatitis

It is one such condition that can potentially cause liver cancer. This blood-borne infection causes inflammation and scarring that gradually develop into a tumour. Hepatitis is considered to be the culprit behind the onset of half of all liver cancers in the world. To avoid this occurrence you must say yes to only safe sex. Also, never share needles.

Obesity

Having an unhealthy distribution of fats in the body can make you susceptible to the onset of cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, obesity makes you four times more likely than your healthy counterparts to develop endometrial cancer. This common problem is also associated with liver, kidney, pancreatic, and gallbladder cancers.

Human Papillomaviruses (HPVs)

Almost all cervical cancers are caused due to human papillomaviruses. And, cervical cancer is considered the second most prevalent condition in women globally. To reduce your risk of developing HPVs, you must go for regular pap tests.