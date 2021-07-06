World Chocolate Day 2021: It’s World Chocolate Day and what better way to celebrate than to relish on a delectable chocolate recipe! Here are some delicious chocolate-based recipes which are easy to make. Also Read - World Chocolate Day 2021: Date, History And Significance of This Day
Bitter Chocolate, Caramelised Walnut Parfait
Recipe by Chef Surendra Negi, Master Pâtissier at Taj Palace, New Delhi Also Read - 7 Dangerous Food Items For Dogs | Food You Should Avoid Feeding Your Pets
Bitter Chocolate, Caramelised Walnut Parfait
Ingredients: Also Read - Relish on Authentic South Indian Food at Dasaprakash
- 52% Dark Chocolate 250 gm
- Fresh Cream 125ml
- Whipping Cream (Cold) 200ml
- Chocolate Ice Cream 300 gm
- Walnuts 50 gm
- Caster Sugar 40 gm
Method:
- Chop the chocolate, and place it in a large bowl.
- Bring the cream to a boil, and pour over the chocolate, mixing the two with a rubber spatula till well incorporated. Allow this ganache to cool. Reserve a third of it for plating, and mix in the rest with the ice cream.
- Whip the cream until it has soft peaks. Fold into the chocolate mixture, and place in the freezer to allow it to rest.
- For the caramelised walnuts, toast the walnuts in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 6 minutes. Allow them to cool completely, and place them in a bowl near the stove. Next to this, place a tray lined with baking paper and two forks.
- In a thick-bottomed saucepan over medium heat, melt the sugar till it is a light amber colour for about 4-5 minutes, stirring gently throughout. As soon as the caramel is ready, add in the walnuts, mixing thoroughly to ensure each is coated well. Working fast, turn this onto the tray, and, using the forks, separate the walnuts. This will be extremely hot, so be careful not to touch them at this stage. Allow to cool.
- To serve, spoon your bitter chocolate parfait into your desired bowls, pipe in the reserved ganache using a piping bag and a star nozzle, and scatter some caramelised walnuts on top.
- Serve chilled.
Chocolate Brownie Sundae
Recipe by Pastry Chef Rahul Chahar, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka
Chocolate Brownie Sundae
Method:
- Scoop ice cream into sundae glasses.
- Top with chocolate chips brownie and cookie crumbs.
- Finish the sundae with whipped cream and chocolate sauce and walnut.
- Cover the entire sundae with nuts, cherry, and brownie cubes.
For Vanilla Ice Cream
Ingredients
- Cream-400gm
- Milk- 100 Ml
- Egg 3
- Yolk- 45 gm
- Glucose -1 No
- Vanilla Beans- 80gm
- Castor Sugar- 25gm
- Milk Powder
Method
- Pour milk, cream, glucose, milk powder, and sugar into a saucepan. Cut vanilla beans in half lengthwise; scrape the seeds into the mixture.
- Heat the milk mixture over medium heat until steaming.
- Whisk egg yolks in a medium bowl. Gradually pour in the hot mixture, whisking until blended.
- Take this mixture cool for 10 minutes.
- Pour this mixture into the ice cream machine to churn for 45 min.
- Keep it in the deep freezer for an hour.
- Serve it as a dessert.