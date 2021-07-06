World Chocolate Day 2021: It’s World Chocolate Day and what better way to celebrate than to relish on a delectable chocolate recipe! Here are some delicious chocolate-based recipes which are easy to make. Also Read - World Chocolate Day 2021: Date, History And Significance of This Day

Bitter Chocolate, Caramelised Walnut Parfait

Recipe by Chef Surendra Negi, Master Pâtissier at Taj Palace, New Delhi

Ingredients:

52% Dark Chocolate 250 gm

Fresh Cream 125ml

Whipping Cream (Cold) 200ml

Chocolate Ice Cream 300 gm

Walnuts 50 gm

Caster Sugar 40 gm

Method:

Chop the chocolate, and place it in a large bowl. Bring the cream to a boil, and pour over the chocolate, mixing the two with a rubber spatula till well incorporated. Allow this ganache to cool. Reserve a third of it for plating, and mix in the rest with the ice cream. Whip the cream until it has soft peaks. Fold into the chocolate mixture, and place in the freezer to allow it to rest. For the caramelised walnuts, toast the walnuts in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 6 minutes. Allow them to cool completely, and place them in a bowl near the stove. Next to this, place a tray lined with baking paper and two forks. In a thick-bottomed saucepan over medium heat, melt the sugar till it is a light amber colour for about 4-5 minutes, stirring gently throughout. As soon as the caramel is ready, add in the walnuts, mixing thoroughly to ensure each is coated well. Working fast, turn this onto the tray, and, using the forks, separate the walnuts. This will be extremely hot, so be careful not to touch them at this stage. Allow to cool. To serve, spoon your bitter chocolate parfait into your desired bowls, pipe in the reserved ganache using a piping bag and a star nozzle, and scatter some caramelised walnuts on top. Serve chilled.

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

Recipe by Pastry Chef Rahul Chahar, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka

Method:

Scoop ice cream into sundae glasses.

Top with chocolate chips brownie and cookie crumbs.

Finish the sundae with whipped cream and chocolate sauce and walnut.

Cover the entire sundae with nuts, cherry, and brownie cubes.

For Vanilla Ice Cream

Ingredients

Cream-400gm

Milk- 100 Ml

Egg 3

Yolk- 45 gm

Glucose -1 No

Vanilla Beans- 80gm

Castor Sugar- 25gm

Milk Powder

Method