World Chocolate Day 2023: 5 Lip Smacking Delicacies You Must Try, Recipes Inside

Get ready to satisfy your chocolate cravings on World Chocolate Day this year with these delectable recipes:

World Chocolate Day 2023: Prepare to go on a chocolate-filled gastronomic experience that will have your taste buds dancing in celebration of World Chocolate Day. The delicious selection of fast and simple dishes from the Cadbury Desserts Corner is available for your enjoyment. Whatever kind of chocolate you choose, these delectable dishes will satisfy your cravings in under 30 minutes. Therefore, don an apron and let’s prepare these delicious delights that will make this Day memorable!

Lemon & Earl Gray Praline

Ingredient

Lemon Jelly Lemon puree ravi fruit 200 GMS Pear puree ravi fruit 55 GMS Sugar breakfast 20 GMS Pectin 5.5 GMS Liquid glucose GLUCOSE 62.5 GMS Citric Acid ACID 3 GMS Earl gray ganache Milk 275 GMS Earl gray leaf 40 GMS Milk chocolate jivara 40% valrhona 300 GMS Dark chocolate guanaja 70% Valrhnoa 150 GMS Butter unsalted 55 GMS Dextrose 25 GMS Cocoa butter 12.5 GMS Liquid glucose 47.5 GMS Dark chocolate guanaja 70% Valrhnoa 500 GMS Cocoa butter 100 GMS White chocolate 100 GMS Colour 5 GMS

Method

First, cast your mould with Guanaja 70% chocolate. Warm up the lemon and pear puree together, add the sugar-pectin mixture, and stir nicely. Add glucose and the second sugar into the puree and bring it to 106* c. Remove from the fire and add citric acid. Earl Grey Ganache 1. Boil the milk and pour over the Earl Grey tea, letting it infuse for at least 2 hours. Staircase out the tea leaf and boil the milk. Add in liquid glucose and dextrose, pour over chocolate and mix nicely. Make sure the ganache temperature does not go higher than 35 °C. Add in creamy butter and blend nicely. Cocoa butter spray 1. Heat up cocoa butter. 2. Add white chocolate to it and blend with dry chocolate colour. Use as desired

Chocolate Thandai Panna Cota

Ingredients

1 tsp Black Peppercorn 2 tbsp Dry rose petal ½ cup Almonds 2 tbsp Fennel seeds 3 tbsp Cashew nuts ¼ tsp Saffron 2 tbsp Castor sugar 2 tbsp Poppy seeds 9 nos Green cardamom 1 cup Soaked agar ¼ cup Cadbury cocoa powder Buy 1 nos Cadbury dairy milk silk Buy ¼ cup Whipped cream 1½ cups Milk ½ cup Fresh Cream

Method

Dry roast almonds, cashew nuts, black peppercorns, fennel seeds and cardamom for few minutes Add poppy seeds, dry rose petals and saffron. Dry roast them until they are fragrant Cool down and grind them into a powder Mix fresh cream and Cadbury cocoa powder in a bowl Heat milk, add castor sugar and mix well Add Cadbury cocoa powder mixture and mix well Add soaked agar and mix well Strain the mixture and add thandai powder, mix well Melt Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk in a bowl Pour the mixture into the serving dish, spread evenly and refrigerate for 7-8 hours. Pour melted Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk and refrigerate for 40 – 50 mins. Pipe Whipping cream, add thandai powder in the centre, and garnish with dry rose petals.

Chocolate Modak

Ingredients

10 nos Cadbury Dairy Milk 1 cup desiccated coconut ⅛ cup milk powder ¾ cup full-fat milk ½ cup sugar 2 nos Cadbury Dairy Milk 2 nos Cadbury 5 Star 6 nos Cadbury Dairy Milk

Method

For outer coating, melt Cadbury Dairy Milk in a pot and keep aside in a bowl For Modak, in a non-stick pan, take desiccated coconut, milk powder, milk, and sugar, and cook the mix for 4 minutes Now add Cadbury Dairy Milk and Cadbury 5 Star and stir till the chocolate bars have melted. Cook this for 2 minutes till the entire mixture starts separating around the sides of the pan Let it cool down completely. Now take a modak mould and press the mixture into it. – Unmould it and repeat the process till you have used up all the mixture Now dip the modaks we made using a dipping fork in the bowl with melted Cadbury Dairy Milk. Allow it to set at room temperature for 10 minutes and you are all set

Ginger and Cinnamon Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

1½ tbsp Cadbury hot chocolate powder 1 cup Milk 1 tbsp Sugar ½ tsp Ginger powder ¼ tsp Cinnamon powder

Method

Measure all the ingredients. In a vessel, pour some milk and sugar, and start heating it at low heat. Add the Cadbury Hot Chocolate Powder, some cinnamon, ginger to the vessel. Make sure everything is well dissolved. Continue heating the milk for 5-8 mins., till it thickens. Then, switch off the flame. If you like a thicker consistency of hot chocolate, you can add another tbsp. of the Cadbury Hot Chocolate Powder. Otherwise, remove the vessel from heat. Serve it warm for a cosy rainy season sip.

California Walnut & Chocolate S’mores

Ingredients

California Walnut Butter 4 1/2 tablespoons Coconut oil 85g Dark chocolate 3/4 teaspoon Vanilla extract Pinch of sea salt California walnuts 1 cup Graham Cracker Walnut Crumb 1/4 cup Finely chopped California walnuts 3 tablespoons Graham cracker crumbs

Topping: 72 mini marshmallows or 9 tablespoons marshmallow creme 2 tablespoons glazed walnuts

Method

To prepare walnut butter, melt chocolate and coconut oil in a small saucepan. Stir in vanilla and salt. Place walnuts in a food processor and process for 2 to 3 minutes or until walnuts start to become a paste. Add melted chocolate mixture to walnuts and process until well mixed. Pulse together walnuts and graham cracker crumbs in a small food processor to create a fine crumb. To assemble, place 1 tablespoon of walnut graham mixture into 6 very small oven-safe ramekins. Top with equal amounts of walnut butter and place 12 mini marshmallows or 1 1/2 tablespoons marshmallow crème on top of each. Place under the broiler about 8 inches from heat and cook until the tops are golden brown. Garnish with glazed walnuts.

