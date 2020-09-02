Coconut is a fruit that’s popular in the tropical region and is packed with an array of benefits. This super-food provides good fat to your body. Coconut is high in calories and contains a moderate level of protein and carbs. It is also packed with certain essential minerals like copper (helps in bone formation and protects your heart health) and manganese (helps in fat metabolism and enzyme function). Adding coconut in your daily diet can keep you in good shape and condition. Here’s how. Also Read - Fitting that Your Birthday is Celebrated on World Coconut Day: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes 'Lambu' Ishant Sharma as he Turns 30

Aids in Weight Loss

Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) present in coconut can promote a feeling of fullness and prevent you from overeating. It can also help in effective calorie and fat burning. Coconut is also rich in fibre, which is known to cause satiety, which is important for weight loss.

Improves Cardiovascular Health

Coconut has a neutral effect on your body’s cholesterol level. The use of virgin coconut oil which is extracted from dried coconut meat can help you reduce your belly fat. Notably, excess belly fat is linked to an increased risk of heart diseases.

Helps in Controlling Blood Sugar Level

Coconut is a perfect food for diabetics. Adding it in your daily life can promote blood sugar control and prevent the onset of any complication. Coconut contains arginine, an amino acid that is essential for the work of pancreatic cells that are responsible for the production of insulin and regulating blood sugar levels.