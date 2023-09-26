Home

Lifestyle

World Contraception Day 2023: How is Papaya Used For Birth Control?

World Contraception Day 2023: How is Papaya Used For Birth Control?

World Contraception Day 2023: A good diet is crucial for a safe pregnancy. As a result, you must also pay attention to what you should and should not eat at this time.

World Contraception Day 2023: How is Papaya Used For Birth Control?

World Contraception Day 2023: Papaya is a terrific addition to your diet because of its nutritional advantages in addition to its possible contraceptive effects. This fruit is rich in fibre, potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin A. Additionally, it might improve digestion and strengthen your defences. It not only lowers your cholesterol levels but might also aid in weight loss. However, did you know that papaya has been utilized for ages in conventional medical practices like Ayurveda as a natural contraceptive?

Trending Now

Why Papaya Can be Used For Birth Control?

Papaya is still commonly used as a natural contraceptive in many regions of the world despite the absence of scientific studies. A rich source of vitamins A and C as well as other minerals like potassium and fibre, papaya may also have contraceptive effects. Unripe papaya is thought to include enzymes in these systems that might conflict with progesterone, a hormone required for pregnancy. However, there is little research in Western medicine on the use of papaya as a birth control method.

You may like to read

Why Pregnant Women Should Stay Away From Papaya?

According to some research, papaya may even have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, making it a potential asset to a healthy diet. While eating ripe papaya is safe, pregnant women should stay away from semi-ripe or unripe varieties. This is due to the latex (enzymes or the milky-white fluid that comes out of the papaya) that they contain, which can lead to uterine contractions and the release of prostaglandin, a group of compounds that have various hormone-like effects, particularly the promotion of uterine contractions, which increases the risk of miscarriage.

If used correctly, natural remedies are inexpensive and have no negative effects. However, if you’re concerned that eating papaya during pregnancy can affect your health, consult your gynaecologist to determine whether doing so is safe.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES