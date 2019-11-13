World Diabetes Day is a global observance. Every year, it is celebrated on November 14 with an aim to spread awareness among people about this chronic condition. Founded in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and World Health Organisation, World Diabetes Day beings in response to the increasing number of diabetes cases around the world. According to the International Diabetes Federation, more than 425 million people around the world are currently living with this lifestyle disease. It also states that 1 in 2 people globally is living with undiagnosed diabetes. The data is concerning enough and raises the need to know and generate awareness about the major lifestyle factors leading to the disease. As tomorrow we celebrate World Diabetes Day, here we tell you the lifestyle habits associated with diabetes.

Obesity

Obesity leads to the presence of nonesterified fatty acids, hormones, glycerol, cytokines, and proinflammatory markers in the body in high amounts. This is what causes insulin resistance. If you are obese, your fat cells are required to process more nutrients including calories than they can manage. This leads to stress on these cells causing inflammation. As a response to this, your body secretes a protein called cytokines that are known to block the signals of insulin receptors and cause insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes.

Sedentary lifestyle

Sitting ideally at home and not indulging in any physical activity can make you obese, which is already associated with the onset of diabetes. A sedentary lifestyle leads to the accumulation of glucose in the blood. Doing exercise regularly can help your body use up glucose as energy and make the body cells sensitive to insulin.

Improper sleep

A lack of sleep can make you tired and you will end up eating more than required to get energy. Overeating is already linked to obesity and can cause diabetes. Also, as a response to sleep deprivation, your body cells can become insulin resistant. This will lead to a high blood glucose level that can be harmful to your body.

Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D is essential for the proper functioning of the beta cells in the pancreas. These cells help in making insulin stay healthy and functional. Playing a vital role in insulin secretion, beta cells can impact your blood sugar level significantly. This means a deficiency of this vitamin can lead to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

Too much salt intake

High intake of sodium present in salt can potentially lead to high blood pressure. This condition can cause inflammation which is associated with obesity. This can further cause diabetes as explained earlier.