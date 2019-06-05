Use menstrual cups, biodegradable sanitary napkins or organic tampons to ensure you are environment-friendly during menstruation, suggest experts.

Anupriya Kapur, Founder, Imbue and Deep Bajaj, Founder of PeeBuddy and Sirona, have shared some tips that can help you remain hygienic during periods.

♦ Biodegradable sanitary napkins: Use biodegradable or cotton sanitary napkins or tampons during menstruation. They are good for your skin and lessen the itchy feeling and rashes.

♦ Switch to a sustainable eco-friendly menstrual hygiene products like a menstrual cup or organic tampons. If not comfortable with inserting the product up to your vagina, try reusable panties/cloth pads.

♦ Don’t dispose of your sanitary waste in plastic bags. Instead, wrap it in bio-degradable paper or use Oxo-degradable sanitary disposal bags.

For your own hygiene:

♦ Switch to cotton underwear: Cotton is a breathable material and absorbs moisture. Try to restrict the number of hours spent in lacey or satin underwear.

♦ Get out of sweaty clothes: Wet or damp clothes multiply the risk of bacterial infection in the intimate area. Take a shower and change into fresh and dry clothing post gym/working out or post any form of physical activity. If you can’t shower after swimming or working out, at least change out of your bathing suit or sweaty clothes.

♦ Don’t forget to change your pad and tampon: With the invention of high-absorbency pads and tampons, it’s easy to forget how important it is to change them regularly. But it’s important to change pad or tampons every three-four hours.

♦ No scented products: Douching is a practice of cleaning the vagina from inside which is unnecessary. You don’t need to spray water or any chemicals inside to clean it. However, the external genital area/vulva requires gentle care. Use natural, scent free products, and stay away from anything which promises to make your vagina smell like a bed of roses.

♦ Never use two pads simultaneously: Some women who experience heavy flow, tend to use two sanitary pads at one go to control the flow and prevent staining of clothes. This, however, is a bad idea as it can cause infections in the vaginal region. Stick to one and keep changing it often if the flow is more.