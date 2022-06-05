New Delhi: Environment. It’s what we live in. It’s the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat. It’s everything around us, so we don’t need to explain how important this term is. And to mark its significance, June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day each year. This day majorly acts as a platform to raise awareness or to warn mankind of the perils of global warming, pollution and climate change. This year’s theme is ‘Only One Earth’, which draws the attention towards ‘sustainable living in harmony with nature’.Also Read - World Environment Day 2022: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art At Puri Beach With An Important Message

Today, there is a need for consistent efforts by all of mankind to save the planet. Even a small amount of effort by every individual could lead to a huge difference to save the mother nature. On this World Environment Day, we have listed some simple, but significant steps that we all can take to make in our day-to-day lives and help our planet.

Take a look at them here:

1. Follow the 5R Rule: Basically, 5R refers to refuse, reduce, reuse, renew and recycle. These concepts in general are taught to every person in their elementary school, but it's best to remind people on the same. Always go for better conservative methods and adopt this concept in your everyday habits.

2. Choose eco-friendly energy sources: It’s an alarming situation, to switch to environment friendly energy sources. It’s best to use electric vehicles or choose compressed natural gas, also known as CNG for your vehicles.

3. Go for sustainable clothing options: Opt for brands and clothes that follow sustainable manufacturing approach. Also, don’t fall for the trends of fast fashion. Reuse and donate your clothes mindfully.

4. Avoid plastic usage: We cannot stress this enough. Plastic has become the number one enemy of this planet. It’s best to avoid plastic on a day-to-day basis. Avoid carrying plastic bottles or bags. Opt for biodegradable options, such as, cloth or cotton bags, things you can reuse and are safe for planet ‘Earth’.

5. Spread awareness around you: One of the simplest way to save your planet is to spread awareness on an individual level by speaking to family, friends, neighbours, children and also at your professional front. Do spread awareness about the environment in general.

