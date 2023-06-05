Home

Lifestyle

World Environment Day: 5 Sustainable Make Up Products That Are Eco Friendly & Effective

World Environment Day: 5 Sustainable Make Up Products That Are Eco Friendly & Effective

Environments day is the time to contribute to the planet by by making a shift to more sustainable and eco-friendly products. Here's listing 5 safe and clean products that are green and clean

World Environment Day: It’s no news that our climate is slowly moving towards adversary and detortion of the environment. While we are no healers, the beauty industry has its fair share of contributions in ways more than one. From plastic packaging to cruelty-inclusive products, there are many changes that can be made by us to do our part in protecting the environment.

Luckily, many brands have kept sustainability at the forefront and introduced a green and clean formula that is safe for the planet. Here’s listing some eco-friendly products that can make your shift to sustainability easier

You may like to read

Kama Ayurveda Rose Water:

Trending Now

From spraying as a toner to using it as instant face refreshment, rose water is a staple product that is multi-functional. This pure rose water by Kama Ayurveda comes with a floral distillation that helps in balancing the pH level of the skin and tightening the pores. From the packaging to its fragrance, everything is quite luxurious about this product which makes it all the more gratifying. The pump packaging is also quite hygienic and convenient. Speaking about being eco-friendly, this product is sulfate-free, cruelty-free, and free of any artificial fragrance.

Buy Now

Forest Essential Body Polisher:

Being a pioneer luxury brand, forest essential body polisher is all bits of grandeur and richness yet only includes natural ingredients. This body polisher in sandalwood and turmeric helps in exfoliating the skin and removing all the dead skin thereby, leaving the skin with a luminous shine. Turmeric is an effective ingredient that helps in getting rid of blemishes and acne marks whereas, sandalwood is known for its calming properties and sugar cane helps in retaining moisture. This product comes with eco-friendly packaging and is chemical-free, paraben free, and petro-chemical free.

Buy Now

Tea Tree Face Wash:



Infused with the goodness of tea tree oil, this face wash by body shop helps in clarifying blemishes and removing impurities. The packaging comes with a flip-flop cap which keeps your products secure and makes it convenient to squeeze out the product. This formula is vegan, sulfate-free, paraben free, and effective.

Buy Now

Khadi Shampoo:

A natural herbal shampoo that’s easy on your strands and helps in getting rid of sebum and impurities thereby retaining the moisture. The Amla and Bhringraj variant helps in controlling hair fall and keeping the hair hydrated and frizz-free. Khadi Natural products check all the marks of being eco-friendly, This brand is made to WHO, GMP, and ISO standards and incorporates the principles of the preservative recipe for everyday use.

Buy Now

Mama Earth – Glow Serum Foundation :

Amalgamating the ingredients that help in covering the blemishes and evening out the skin tone with a dollop of care with its natural formulation. This mama earth foundation gives a medium to high coverage and is buildable. Crafted with the goodness of Vitamin C and Turmeric, this foundation gives an extremely dewy and natural finish. This product is made safe-certified, which means it is devoid of chemicals and toxins.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Beauty News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES