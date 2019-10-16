World Food Day is a global awareness program that aims at spreading awareness among people about the importance of having nutritious food and to ensure that everyone on this earth gets at least the basic food. The day is celebrated every year on October 16 with a focus on eliminating hunger entirely from the world. The theme of World Food Day 2019 is Our Actions Are Our Future. Healthy Diets for A #ZeroHunger World.’ This clearly suggests that our current actions will decide the quality of the lives of our future generation.

To make your future healthy, you need to make some essential dietary changes today. Here is a list of things you need to do:

Eat only home-made food

Home-made food is the best food to have. When you cook at home, you make sure that the fruits or vegetables are fresh. Also, you keep hygiene in your mind while making food. And as far as outside food is concerned, you have no idea if the raw material used in the food is fresh or not. You also do not know if the hygiene was maintained whilst preparing the order. Additionally, chefs in restaurants use preservatives and colours to make food look fresh and presentable for a longer duration.

Do not opt for refrigerated food

While you are preparing food at home, ensure that you do not cook more than you require. Otherwise, you will end up keeping food in the refrigerated for using it later. Also, you ned to heat that food before consuming it. Notably, reheating food makes fod less nutritious. According to experts in the field, having refrigerated food can put you at an increased risk of various health conditions like food poisoning, constipation, etc.

Drink plenty of water

We understand that a cup of tea or coffee is something that you opt as the first thing in the morning. It may make you feel rejuvenating, but having it in the morning empty stomach can be harmful to your health. So, you are advised to have lukewarm water as the first thing every morning. Doing this will help your body flush out toxins effectively and save you from various health hazards including cardiovascular problems, digestive issues, skin aging, etc.