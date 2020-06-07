World Food Safety Day 2020: Annually, around 600 million people suffer from food-borne diseases globally. This means 1 in 10 people worldwide fall prey to ailments caused due to food contamination. This is what the report of the World Health Organisation states. What’s more concerning is that every year, approximately 1,25,000 children under the age of 5 years succumb to food borne diseases globally. Also Read - Watch Healthy Snack Recipe: This Easy Oatmeal Food Can be Your Super Quick Breakfast

To decrease this death prevalence and promote good health, the United Nations General Assembly started a campaign called the World Food Safety Day in 2018. It aims at making people aware about the consequences of eating contaminated food and how to reduce their risk of getting food-borne diseases. Also Read - World Food Safety Day: How to Prevent Foodborne Diseases

Today, that’s what we are gong to tell you here. As we observe the World Food Safety Day today, let’s know the right ways to store food and reduce its chance of getting contaminated.

World Food Safety Day 2020: How to store Your Food?

Apart from the use of non-permitted colours in food, insect infestation, and incorrect cooking habits, improper food storage techniques can also contaminate your food increasing your risk of getting food-borne ailments. Today, on the World Food Safety Day, let’s know about the right food storage ways.

Use Glass Containers

Plastic containers contain harmful chemicals like glyme, bisphenol A (BPA), and phthalates. Storing food in them means exposing your food to these chemicals. So, it is always advised to opt for a glass container, especially those with glass leads.

Do Not Keep Cut Fruits in Open

Cut fruits should never be kept in open, even in the refrigerator. Always cover them. To do that, you can use airtight containers. Thin plastic food wraps are also available in the market. In fact, this would be the better option to go for.

Store Pre-Cooked or Marinated Food The Right Way

Marinated foods should not be kept open in the refrigerator. Put them in air-tight containers or in aluminium wraps. Make sure there is scope of air going inside the wrapping. Doing this can prevent oxygenation and contamination of food. Cold cuts should not be left packed for over 3 days.

Dairy Products Should be Stored This Way

You can keep fresh farm milk in the refrigerator right away. However, in case of packaged milk, do away with the packaging and heat the milk. Then, let it cool down. Post that, you can keep it in the refrigerator. It can be used for up to 6 weeks. If you are using tetra-pack, consume the milk withing 3 days. You can refrigerate dairy products like butter and paneer in their original wrap.