Suppose you get an injury and the bleeding is not ready to stop or a woman gets her menstrual period and the bleeding is consistent for days. What would happen then? Eventually, you/the woman will die if timely treatment is not provided. This is what happens to patients who are suffering from haemophilia.

It is a rare bleeding disorder that makes your body unable to form blood clot. A haemophilia patient's blood lacks sufficient blood clotting protein. Usually a genetic disorder, haemophilia is characterisd by symptoms including excessive blood from cuts or after a surgery, deep bruises, blood in urine or stool, unexplained nosebleed, swelling in joints, unusual bleeding post vaccination etc.

Today, on World Haemophilia Day, we tell you about some famous personalities who suffered from this debilitating condition.

Richard Burton

Born on November 10, 1925, Richard Burton was a welsh actor. Popularly known as “the natural successor to Olivier”, Richard Burton was a seven-time Oscar-nominated actor. He died at the age of 58 in 1984 due to a stroke. He was suffering from haemophilia and was a heavy smoker. Though his condition was not well-known at the time, he set up the Richard Burton Hemophilia Fund in 1964 with his wife Elizabeth Taylor.

Alexandra Borstein

She is an American actor, writer, comedian, and producer. She is mostly recognised for voicing Family Guy’s Lois Griffin that fetched her a Primetime Emmy Award from multiple nominations. Alexandra Borstein is a carrier of haemophilia and she is involved with the bleeding disorder community for many years to raise awareness of the condition.

Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria was a carrier of haemophilia which is usually passed along the maternal line within families. She was queen of the United Kingdom from 1837 until her death. Queen Victoria passed on her disease to one of her sons (Prince Leopold) and two daughters. Her son in fact died due to haemophilia in 1884 after a fall. Haemophilia is now called a royal disease as it has been passed on to other European royal families after its royal carriers got married.