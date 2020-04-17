World Haemophilia Day: Observed every year on April 17th, World Haemophilia Day is a worldwide campaign to raise awareness about haemophilia, which is mostly an inherited genetic disorder that leads to impaired ability of body to make blood clots. World Haemophilia Day also aims to make people aware about similar bleeding disorders in a bid to provide timely diagnosis and treatment. Today, we observe the 30th anniversary of World Haemophilia Day. Also Read - World Haemophilia Day 2018: Qutub Minar lit up in Red Colour

This year, its theme is "Get+involved". It focuses on involvement of everyone in the community to share knowledge about inherited bleeding disorders so that family, friends, caregivers, and colleagues can collectively provide support to the affected patient as it has been found that most of the patient with this disease either do not get proper treatment or no treatment at all.

History of World Haemophilia Day

World Haemophilia Day is an initiative of World Federation of Haemophilia that was started in 1989. It was done to honour the birth anniversary of Frank Schnabel who was the founder of the World Federation of Haemophilia.

It was in the 10th centuary that people became known to haemophilia. And, it was Dr. John Conrad Otto of Philadelphia who discovered that it is a hereditary illness that leaves affected people to bleed to death.

How to Observe The Day

Every year, various events are conducted throughout the world to mark the importance of the day and to spread awareness about the disease. But, this year, coronavirus pandemic has made social distancing, a need of the hour. So, World Haemophilia Day 2020 can be observed by getting involved virtually and celebrate the hard work of medical professionals in providing treatment for all. You all can use your social media handles and can engage with others to feel connected and make people aware about the importance of World Haemophilia Day and its aim.