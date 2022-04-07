World Health Day 2022: 6 Chefs Share Their Absolute Favorite Healthy Recipes

The pandemic phase has brought health back into the spotlight. Good health is not a privilege; it is a basic right that all people must have. This is the essence of World Health Day 2021, which is observed on April 7th each year. It is essential to incorporate good eating habits into our daily lives in order to maintain our health and strengthen our immune systems. The first and most important way to ensure excellent health through diet is to have a well-balanced meal. This day is an amazing chance for anybody to contribute to global health by taking steps to improve their own health.Also Read - World Health Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Greeting, Images, Whatsapp Messages Shared With Your Loved Ones
On World Health Day, here are some nutritious and easy chef-approved recipes that you and your family will enjoy.
Warm Quinoa Salad with Punjabi Murgh Tikka by Ashok Bandaru, Executive Chef, Shangri-La Bengaluru
Warm Quinoa Salad with Punjabi Murgh Tikka
Ingredients
- Warm Quinoa Salad
- Boiled Quinoa: 50 gm
- Broccoli: 10 gm
- Asparagus: 10 gm
- Green Peas: 5 gm
- Beans: 5 gm
- Cocktail Onion: 5 gm
- 1 Green Chili
- 1 gm Ginger
- 1 gm Garlic
- 10 ml Oil
- 0.5 gm Light Soy Sauce
- Salt as per taste
Punjabi Murgh Tikka
- Chicken: 1 kg
- Hung Curd: 150 gm
- Low-fat Cream: 50 gm
- Red Chilli Paste: 75 gm
- Red Chilli Powder: 30 gm
- 10 ml Oil
- Mint Powder: 1 gm
- Clove: 0.5 gm
- Black Cardamom Powder: 0.4 gm
- Dry Mango Powder: 0.5 gm
- Black Salt: 0.5 gm
- Black Pepper Crush: 0.4 gm
- Green Cardamom Powder: 0.4 gm
- Chopped Coriander: 2 gm
- Chopped Ginger: 2 gm
- 1 Lemon
- Salt as per taste
Warm Quinoa Salad Preparation
- Finely chop ginger, garlic, and chili and place them in a bowl
- Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the chopped chili, garlic, and ginger until they turn light brown
- Then put diced broccoli, asparagus, beans, cocktail onions, and green peas
- Sauté the mixture. Add boiled quinoa
- Lastly, add the light soy sauce and mix well
Punjabi Murgh Tikka Preparation
- Marinate the chicken pieces in chili powder, salt, and squeezed lemon juice. Keep it aside for 20 minutes.
- Later, add all the spices, black salt, chili paste, hung curd, oil, coriander, ginger, salt, and cream.
- Marinate it for 90 minutes.
- Put bite-size chicken in skewers and roast it over 300 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes.
Kulath ki Dal By Executive Chef Rajesh Wadhwa, Taj Palace, New Delhi
Kulath ki Dal
Ingredients
- Kulath dal: 500 gms
- Oil: 1 tbsp
- Cumin seeds: ½ tsp
- Dry whole red chillies: 2 no.
- Chopped onions: 2 tbsp
- Chopped ginger: 1 tbsp
- Chopped garlic: 1 tbsp
- Chopped green chillies: 1 tsp
- Salt As desired
- Red chilli powder: 1 tsp
- Coriander powder: 2 tsp
- Fresh green coriander, mint leaves, brown onions
Method
- Wash the lentil in water soak for at least 30 minutes.
- Drain the water and transfer the lentil in a vessel. Add salt and water and bring it to a boil. Remove the foam as the lentils boil.
- Add ginger, garlic and allow the lentils to cook on a slow flame.
- Mash the lentils with a wooden spoon. Adjust seasoning.
- For the tempering, heat oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds and the dry red chilli. Then add onions and sauté until brown. Add the green chillies, red chilli powder, coriander powder allow the spices to cook for about 2-3 minutes.
- Add the tempering to the lentils, mix well and cook till it reaches a thick creamy consistency.
- Finish the lentils with fresh green coriander leaves, mint leaves and brown onions and serve hot with rice or roti.
Tropical Glow Smoothie by executive Chef, Gagandeep Singh Sawhney, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi
Tropical Glow Smoothie
Ingredients
- Pineapple chunks frozen: 200 gms
- Cucumber chunks, frozen: 50 gms
- Lime segments, peeled, frozen: 6 gms (¼ piece)
- Banana: 65 gms (½ piece)
- Non-dairy drinking coconut milk (e.g. Coconut Dream Unsweetened): 240 ml
Method
- Combine all the above ingredients with banana and coconut milk in a high-speed blender.
- Process until smooth, pour smoothie into tall glass and serve.
If possible, making the smoothie with fresh ingredients will be the best. Otherwise, the pineapple, cucumber and lime can be cleaned, prepared, weighed and frozen in packs for individual smoothies. Please do not add ice cubes in this recipe, as this will dilute the flavour.
Baked Thandai by Chef. Arvind Rai, Executive Chef- The Ashok, New Delhi
Baked Thandai
Ingredients:
- Yogurt: 50 gms
- Fresh Cream: 50 gms
- Milk Maid: 50 gms
- Thandai Mix: 02 tbsp
- Saffron: few strands
Method:
- Drain the water from yoghurt by leaving it hanging in a muslin cloth.
- Mix the hung curd with Milkmaid, Cream, and Thandai Mix.
- Pour the mixture into small glass bowls and top them with a few strands of Saffron.
- Take a baking tray pour a little water on the tray and place the glass bowls.
- Put the tray in an oven for baking at 150o C for around 15 minutes.
- Remove when the mixture is set and serve cold.
Jackfruit and Buttermilk Waffles by – Chef Yogank Pranav, BeatO Food Lab
Jackfruit and Buttermilk Waffles
Ingredients
- Jackfruit Flour: 180 gm
- Buttermilk: 140 gm
- Baking Powder: 1 tsp
- Eggs: 2
- Stevia: 1 tsp
- Cinnamon Powder: 1 tsp
- Salt: a pinch
- Vanilla Essence: 1 tsp
Method
- Mix all ingredients together – jackfruit flour, buttermilk, baking powder, salt and cinnamon powder.
- Slowly add the buttermilk, vanilla essence and eggs and keep whisking until you reach the desired consistency. Make sure there are no lumps in the batter.
- Lightly oil your waffle iron. Now gently pour the batter and cook for 5 to 7 minutes.
- Enjoy diabetes-friendly toppings.
Strawberry and chia seed lassi by Rubal Pupneja, JR.SOUS CHEF – HOTEL Samrat, New Delhi
Strawberry and chia seed lassi
Ingredients:
- Hung yogurt: 200 gms
- Fresh strawberry puree: 80-100 gms
- Honey: 30-40 gms
- Small cardamom powder: a pinch
- Chia seed: 1tbs
For garnish:
- Saffron: few strands
- Fresh strawberry slices
Method:
- Soak chia seeds n keep them aside for 15 minutes
- In a mixing jar take yogurt, strawberry puree mix them by giving a swirl
- Add honey, cardamom powder pinch, soak chia seeds to the above mix and give a swirl in the mixing jar again
- Pour in a kullad and keep it refrigerator for 15 minutes
- Garnish it with fresh strawberry slices, soaked chia seeds, saffron strands, and finally laced with honey
- Ready to serve