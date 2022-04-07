World Health Day 2022: 6 Chefs Share Their Absolute Favorite Healthy Recipes

The pandemic phase has brought health back into the spotlight. Good health is not a privilege; it is a basic right that all people must have. This is the essence of World Health Day 2021, which is observed on April 7th each year. It is essential to incorporate good eating habits into our daily lives in order to maintain our health and strengthen our immune systems. The first and most important way to ensure excellent health through diet is to have a well-balanced meal. This day is an amazing chance for anybody to contribute to global health by taking steps to improve their own health.Also Read - World Health Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Greeting, Images, Whatsapp Messages Shared With Your Loved Ones

On World Health Day, here are some nutritious and easy chef-approved recipes that you and your family will enjoy.

Warm Quinoa Salad with Punjabi Murgh Tikka by Ashok Bandaru, Executive Chef, Shangri-La Bengaluru

Ingredients

Warm Quinoa Salad

Boiled Quinoa: 50 gm

Broccoli: 10 gm

Asparagus: 10 gm

Green Peas: 5 gm

Beans: 5 gm

Cocktail Onion: 5 gm

1 Green Chili

1 gm Ginger

1 gm Garlic

10 ml Oil

0.5 gm Light Soy Sauce

Salt as per taste

Punjabi Murgh Tikka

Chicken: 1 kg

Hung Curd: 150 gm

Low-fat Cream: 50 gm

Red Chilli Paste: 75 gm

Red Chilli Powder: 30 gm

10 ml Oil

Mint Powder: 1 gm

Clove: 0.5 gm

Black Cardamom Powder: 0.4 gm

Dry Mango Powder: 0.5 gm

Black Salt: 0.5 gm

Black Pepper Crush: 0.4 gm

Green Cardamom Powder: 0.4 gm

Chopped Coriander: 2 gm

Chopped Ginger: 2 gm

1 Lemon

Salt as per taste

Warm Quinoa Salad Preparation

Finely chop ginger, garlic, and chili and place them in a bowl

Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the chopped chili, garlic, and ginger until they turn light brown

Then put diced broccoli, asparagus, beans, cocktail onions, and green peas

Sauté the mixture. Add boiled quinoa

Lastly, add the light soy sauce and mix well

Punjabi Murgh Tikka Preparation

Marinate the chicken pieces in chili powder, salt, and squeezed lemon juice. Keep it aside for 20 minutes.

Later, add all the spices, black salt, chili paste, hung curd, oil, coriander, ginger, salt, and cream.

Marinate it for 90 minutes.

Put bite-size chicken in skewers and roast it over 300 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes.

Kulath ki Dal By Executive Chef Rajesh Wadhwa, Taj Palace, New Delhi

Ingredients

Kulath dal: 500 gms

Oil: 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds: ½ tsp

Dry whole red chillies: 2 no.

Chopped onions: 2 tbsp

Chopped ginger: 1 tbsp

Chopped garlic: 1 tbsp

Chopped green chillies: 1 tsp

Salt As desired

Red chilli powder: 1 tsp

Coriander powder: 2 tsp

Fresh green coriander, mint leaves, brown onions

Method

Wash the lentil in water soak for at least 30 minutes.

Drain the water and transfer the lentil in a vessel. Add salt and water and bring it to a boil. Remove the foam as the lentils boil.

Add ginger, garlic and allow the lentils to cook on a slow flame.

Mash the lentils with a wooden spoon. Adjust seasoning.

For the tempering, heat oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds and the dry red chilli. Then add onions and sauté until brown. Add the green chillies, red chilli powder, coriander powder allow the spices to cook for about 2-3 minutes.

Add the tempering to the lentils, mix well and cook till it reaches a thick creamy consistency.

Finish the lentils with fresh green coriander leaves, mint leaves and brown onions and serve hot with rice or roti.

Tropical Glow Smoothie by executive Chef, Gagandeep Singh Sawhney, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Ingredients

Pineapple chunks frozen: 200 gms

Cucumber chunks, frozen: 50 gms

Lime segments, peeled, frozen: 6 gms (¼ piece)

Banana: 65 gms (½ piece)

Non-dairy drinking coconut milk (e.g. Coconut Dream Unsweetened): 240 ml

Method

Combine all the above ingredients with banana and coconut milk in a high-speed blender.

Process until smooth, pour smoothie into tall glass and serve.

If possible, making the smoothie with fresh ingredients will be the best. Otherwise, the pineapple, cucumber and lime can be cleaned, prepared, weighed and frozen in packs for individual smoothies. Please do not add ice cubes in this recipe, as this will dilute the flavour.

Baked Thandai by Chef. Arvind Rai, Executive Chef- The Ashok, New Delhi

Ingredients:

Yogurt: 50 gms

Fresh Cream: 50 gms

Milk Maid: 50 gms

Thandai Mix: 02 tbsp

Saffron: few strands

Method:

Drain the water from yoghurt by leaving it hanging in a muslin cloth.

Mix the hung curd with Milkmaid, Cream, and Thandai Mix.

Pour the mixture into small glass bowls and top them with a few strands of Saffron.

Take a baking tray pour a little water on the tray and place the glass bowls.

Put the tray in an oven for baking at 150o C for around 15 minutes.

Remove when the mixture is set and serve cold.

Jackfruit and Buttermilk Waffles by – Chef Yogank Pranav, BeatO Food Lab

Ingredients

Jackfruit Flour: 180 gm

Buttermilk: 140 gm

Baking Powder: 1 tsp

Eggs: 2

Stevia: 1 tsp

Cinnamon Powder: 1 tsp

Salt: a pinch

Vanilla Essence: 1 tsp

Method

Mix all ingredients together – jackfruit flour, buttermilk, baking powder, salt and cinnamon powder.

Slowly add the buttermilk, vanilla essence and eggs and keep whisking until you reach the desired consistency. Make sure there are no lumps in the batter.

Lightly oil your waffle iron. Now gently pour the batter and cook for 5 to 7 minutes.

Enjoy diabetes-friendly toppings.

Strawberry and chia seed lassi by Rubal Pupneja, JR.SOUS CHEF – HOTEL Samrat, New Delhi

Ingredients:

Hung yogurt: 200 gms

Fresh strawberry puree: 80-100 gms

Honey: 30-40 gms

Small cardamom powder: a pinch

Chia seed: 1tbs

For garnish:

Saffron: few strands

Fresh strawberry slices

Method: