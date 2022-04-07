Pollution, unhealthy lifestyle and stress levels are taking a toll on people’s hair. But how to take care of your mane despite so many challenges? On World Health Day, celebrity hair designer Darshan Yewalekar wants to remind everyone that the ideal of healthy, happy, gleaming hair may become a reality with a little bit of care and proper food.Also Read - World Health Day 2022: 6 Chefs Share Their Absolute Favorite Healthy Recipes

He says, "I always advise my customers that it's more vital to look your best and pour a lot of self-love on yourself than it is to strive to look like superstars who have an entourage to look after them. When you eat well, you feel well, and your hair and skin reflect your overall health."

Here are some of his tips to improve hair health:

Eat right for a healthy mane

Consult a dermatologist to determine the source of your thinning hair. Medical advice can help with nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, thyroid disease, autoimmune diseases, anaemia, and other issues. A well-balanced, vitamin-rich diet will help you fill up nutritional gaps, and you'll have healthier hair in no time. Take care of your health since any neglect you give your body shows up in your hair.

Pay attention to grooming

Regular hair cuts and the removal of split ends can lead to unkempt, straggly hair, so pay attention to your upkeep and schedule regular appointments with your stylist. Breakage and hair loss are caused by neglected split ends. Use wide-toothed combs, shield your hair from the sun with scarves, visors, caps, or umbrellas, and wash away the perspiration and filth with a mild shampoo free of parabens and chemicals after a long day. Showers should not be too hot, and hair should be dried naturally and gently.

Draw from traditional wisdom

Many celebrities follow tried-and-true hair care practices that have been passed down to them from their mothers and grandmothers. Weekly oil massages, neem or curry leaf hair masks, avocado, curd, bananas, oil of choice, fenugreek seeds, honey, gooseberry, soapberry, shikakai, or eggs are just a few examples. To find out which combination works best for your hair, make a hair mask once a week to restore the lustre and bounce to your locks.

Use the right products

Choose shampoos and conditioners that do not deprive your hair of its natural beauty based on the volume and structure of your hair. Consult your hairdresser for the best products to use on your hair when washing and conditioning it, and use them sparingly. Excessive product use results in a buildup of residue, which slows hair development and dulls hair lustre.

Manage your stress

Another element that affects hair development is stress, so learn to manage it with meditation, exercise, and breathing exercises. Your overall health will improve if you are happier. Regular exercise has numerous advantages, including improved blood circulation, improved mood, increased energy, and improved sleep. All of these elements contribute to the health of your hair.

Take care of your health, take care of your hair!