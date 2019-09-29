Food is a significant part of your life. It decides your overall body function and health. There are some food that are known for their role in keeping your heart healthy. Various types of heart diseases claim lives of around 33.33 per cent people globally, says National Institute of Health, USA. If you wish to live longer and don’t want to die due to heart attack or heart failure, you need to pay special attention to your daily diet. Today, on World Heart Day, here we mention some food that are known to keep your cholesterol level in check, blood pressure under control, and inflammation in the heart at bay.

Asparagus

Being jam-packed with folate, asparagus can potentially stop the formation of an amino acid, which is known to increase the risk of developing heart ailments like stroke, heart attack, and coronary artery disease. This amino acid is known as homocysteine.

Whole grain

Containing nutrients like bran, germ, and endosperm, whole grains like brown rice, rye, oats, quinoa, etc. can reduce the level of bad cholesterol in the body, which are known to cause inflammation in the arteries, that further leads to a heart attack. National Institute of Health reveals that consuming whole grain regularly can decrease your risk of developing heart diseases by 22 per cent.

Berries

Being rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins, berries like raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, etc. can reduce your body’s oxidative stress and inflammation. These two factors are already associated with the development of heart diseases. Having berries daily can reduce the level of bad cholesterol in the body by 11 per cent, says a study published in the National Institute of Health, USA.

Avocados

They are known to be an excellent source of monosaturated fats, that are linked to reduced cholesterol level in the body and lower risk of heart ailments. Avocados are also rich in a nutrient called potassium, which has the potential to maintain your blood pressure and reduce the risk of developing metabolic syndrome.