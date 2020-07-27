World Hepatitis Day 2020: Hepatitis refers to inflammation of the liver caused by viral infections. It can damage your liver if not treated on time. Liver is one of the most vital organs in your body that is responsible for an array of important functions like bile formation, enzyme secretion, breakdown of food etc. The liver is also responsible for some significant physiological functions including removing toxins from the body, filtering out blood, and keeping infections at bay. Damage to this organ can put you at an increased risk of dying. To prevent that from happening you must take precautionary measures beforehand. And, for that, you need to be aware of the early signs and symptoms of different types of hepatitis. Here we tell you about that. Also Read - World Hepatitis Day 2020: Liver Friendly Foods That You Must Include in Your Diet

Symptoms of Hepatitis A

Though many people do not experience any symptoms of hepatitis A, those who do, go through signs including jaundice, nausea, abdominal pain, and low appetite. Vaccine for hepatitis A is available and can protect you from this fatal infection. Also Read - World Hepatitis Day 2020: Common Lifestyle Mistakes That Are Damaging Your Liver

Symptoms of Hepatitis B

Symptoms of hepatitis B is similar to that of hepatitis A. Hepatitis B virus transmits through various ways including sharing needles, breastfeeding, having a tattoo with unsterilised needles, having unprotected sex etc. Also Read - World Hepatitis Day 2020: Types of Hepatitis You Must Know About

Symptoms of Hepatitis C

Most of the people suffering from hepatitis C do not experience symptom. Those who do experience fatigue, pale stool, fever, and muscle pain. These are the signs of acute hepatitis C. Some other symptoms of this infection include abdominal pain, jaundice, itchy skin, loss of appetite etc. In case it becomes chronic, you may go through confusion, swelling in lower extremities, blood in the faeces etc.

Symptoms of Hepatitis D

It is characterised by signs like fatigue, pain in the abdomen, dark urine, yellow skin, stomach upset, and joint pain. Hepatitis D affects only those who are already suffering from hepatitis B.

Symptoms of Hepatitis E

Symptoms of hepatitis E are similar to hepatitis D.