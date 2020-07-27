World Hepatitis Day 2020: Liver is one of the most significant organs in your body which is located in the right upper area of your abdomen. It performs various essential functions like bile production (essential for digestion), breakdown of fats, proteins, carbohydrates, activation of enzymes, synthesis of clotting factor etc. According to the UK’s National Institute of Health, around 2 million people worldwide die due to liver disease every year. 50 per cent of them die due to cirrhosis while the other 50 per cent succumb to viral hepatitis. Considering the prevalence of liver disease, it is important to keep good care of this organ. Here, we tell you about certain lifestyle habits that may be damaging your liver’s health. Also Read - World Hepatitis Day 2020: Types of Hepatitis You Must Know About

Consuming Alcohol

Drinking too much alcohol gradually reduces your liver’s ability to flush out toxins from the body. This can lead to the accumulation of harmful substances that can damage your liver. Studies have revealed that drinking three or more glasses of alcohol every day can make you extremely susceptible to liver cancer. Also Read - Maintain Good Hygiene to Prevent Hepatitis A

Smoking

Smoking is associated with various health issues including liver disease. It impacts your liver indirectly. The harmful chemicals present in cigarette reach your liver and cause oxidative stress. This results in the production of free radicals that damage your liver cells. Also Read - All You Should Know About How Hepatitis Can Affect Your Baby

Insomnia

Did you ever think that not sleeping enough can damage your liver? Yes, you read it right. Sleeplessness or insomnia can not only impact your brain’s cognitive function and the quality of your life but your liver too. According to a study published in the journal Scientifica, sleep deprivation can lead to oxidative stress to your liver that can gradually damage your liver resulting in liver cirrhosis.

Obesity And Poor Nutrition

Having food items that are live damaging and low in nutrition can be detrimental to your health. That is why you are advised to stay away from unhealthy foods like fried foods, white bread, red meat, cookies etc. Having them can also cause obesity resulting in accumulation of fat in the liver.