Without a liver, you cannot imagine your life. From bile formation to toxin filtration, and activation of enzymes, the liver performs various essential functions. It already goes through a lot of exertion and therefore, putting more pressure on it through an unhealthy lifestyle can be detrimental to its health. It requires certain nutrients for its constant and effective mechanism. Therefore, it is important to feed your body, good food to keep your liver in good shape and condition. Read further to know about some liver-friendly food items that you must include in your diet. Also Read - World Hepatitis Day 2020: Common Lifestyle Mistakes That Are Damaging Your Liver

Garlic

Containing sulphur compounds garlic are capable of supporting liver by activating its enzymes that are known to remove toxins from the body. Also, garlic is rich in selenium, a mineral that helps in detoxification. Also Read - World Hepatitis Day 2020: Types of Hepatitis You Must Know About

Green Leafy Vegetables

The more you eat green vegetables, the better your liver will perform. Veggies like mustard greens, spinach etc. are loaded with various cleansing compounds and can also stimulate the flow of bile.

Foods Containing Fiber

Food items including beetroot, apple, carrots etc. contain fiber and are known to help the liver in flushing out the toxins from the body and keeping it clean. Also, fiber-rich foods are good for your digestive tract.

Turmeric

This kitchen ingredient is filled with lots of health benefits. Turmeric is a popular spice that protects against liver damage. It regenerates healthy liver cells and assists your liver in bile production. Turmeric can also boost functions of gall-bladder, which is also a blood-purifying organ just like your liver.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits including lemon, oranges, grapefruit etc. are loaded with vitamin C, which is a strong antioxidant and known to keep your liver clean. Also, citrus fruits stimulate the production of enzymes responsible for detoxifying your liver.

Walnuts

Walnuts are packed with a liver-cleansing amino acid called arginine. Also, it is rich in glutathione and omega-3 fatty acids, that are known to help in detoxification of the liver.