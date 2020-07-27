Hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver, which is an important organ responsible for an array of significant body functions including bile production, toxin filtration, breakdown of nutrients, enzyme activation etc. Though the major cause of hepatitis is a viral infection, it can occur due to autoimmune response, a side-effect of toxins, drugs, and alcohol intake too. There are 5 types of viral hepatitis. Let’s know about them one by one. Also Read - Maintain Good Hygiene to Prevent Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis is quite prevalent and transmits through contaminated food or water. It is characterised by signs including jaundice, low appetite, nausea, abdominal pain etc. Some patients do not experience any of these symptoms at all. Those who do get recovered in just a few weeks or months. Once you have suffered from hepatitis A, you develop immunity against it. Hepatitis A cannot be cured but managed through certain medications by targeting symptoms.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B occurs in both adults and children. Usually, it affects young and older people for a short term but may become chronic in children. Its symptoms are similar to other types of hepatitis. Hepatitis B virus transmits through unprotected sex, sharing needles, razor or toothbrush, breastfeeding etc. There is no cure for hepatitis B. It is managed through antiviral medicines.

Hepatitis C

It is caused by the hepatitis C virus which is bloodborne and normally transmits through sharing needles or other drug-related equipment. Hepatitis C becomes chronic in 85 per cent of people. Usually, people with this condition do not develop any symptom and transmit it to others unknowingly. Those who do experience symptoms may feel fatigue, fever, have pale stools, muscle and joint aches, nausea etc. Once it becomes chronic, you may experience confusion, blood in the faeces, jaundice etc.

Hepatitis D

It affects only people who are infected with hepatitis B as hepatitis D virus needs HBV to multiply. Double infection can be fatal if appropriate treatment is not provided on time. Getting hepatitis B vaccine can protect you from hepatitis D virus. It is also known as delta hepatitis.

Hepatitis E

It is a water-borne disease that is caused by the hepatitis E virus. People who live in areas with poor sanitation are at an increased risk of getting the viral infection.