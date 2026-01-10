Home

Lifestyle

World Hindi Day 2026: If Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world, why is it not Indias national language?

World Hindi Day 2026: If Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world, why is it not India’s national language?

Do you know Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world? Find out the two most languages.

World Hindi Day 2026: If Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world, why is it not India’s national language?

In the land of India, there are various languages spoken in different states, with each state having its own mother tongue. But among them all, Hindi has become an important international language that is spoken by millions of people on every continent. Hindi holds the position of the third most spoken language after Mandarin Chinese and English. But despite the global recognition, Hindi is not the national language of India and is often misinterpreted.

Since January 10th is World Hindi Day every year, let’s review some basic information.

What many people find surprising is that Hindi is not recognised as India’s national language despite its widespread use throughout the world. This often provokes discussion and debates, particularly when it comes to general knowledge.

Is Hindi the national language of India?

The short answer is no. India’s national language is not Hindi, and that is because India believes in respecting and safeguarding the various languages spoken throughout the country.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Known for its diversity, people speak many different languages in India, which speaks about their identity likr, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Assamese, and many other languages are spoken by people in various states. Hindi is spoken by 43% of the population, while the remainder speaks other regional languages and may not be able to understand Hindi.

The reason being not making Hindi as a national language is that it can create imbalance and undermine the equality of other linguistic communities. Hence, the Constitution ensures freedom for every citizen to speak, write, and preserve their mother tongue.

What Does the Constitution Say About Hindi?

Though Hindi is a popular language across the globe, English continues to remain widely used in official work even after the initial 15-year transition period.

Why Is World Hindi Day Celebrated on January 10?

After independence, there were questions whether Hindi would remain limited to India or achieve global recognition. While English had already become an international language, Spanish, French, and Chinese were gaining prominence worldwide. Hindi needed a global platform.

January 10, 1975, marked a historic moment when the first World Hindi Conference was organised under the leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Scholars from over 30 countries participated, discussing ways to promote Hindi internationally through education, research institutes, and cultural exchanges.

In 2006, Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh declared January 10 as World Hindi Day to honour this historic initiative. Since then, it has been celebrated annually to promote Hindi’s global presence and cultural importance.

A Language That Unites Without Dividing

World Hindi Day, which is celebrated on 10th January every year, is not just a celebration of a language, but a tribute to India’s philosophy of unity in diversity.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.