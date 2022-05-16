On World Hypertension Day, it is important to be aware that Hypertension, over a period of time can increase the risk of heart disease, kidney disease and stroke. High Blood Pressure or Hypertension is blood pressure higher than normal. When symptoms occur, they can include early morning headaches, nose bleeding, buzzing in the ear and changes in vision. However, there is nothing to worry, about because our Indian food comes to our rescue here.Also Read - Jamun Side Effects: Avoid Eating Java Plum if You Have These 4 Health Conditions

Here are some Indian dishes you can add to your diet plan to control your high blood pressure. Renowned nutritionist and founder of DTF- Sonia Bakshi shares a diet plan that can help manage blood pressure levels. Also Read - Bird Flu Explained: Symptoms, Risk Factors And More by Dr. Ankita Baidya Manipal Hospitals

Empty stomach : Start your morning with 4 soaked almonds.

: Start your morning with 4 soaked almonds. For breakfast , choose from either suji idli or oats or fruits with yoghurt or eggs or carrot paratha with curd.

, choose from either suji idli or oats or fruits with yoghurt or eggs or carrot paratha with curd. For mid-morning, have either a banana or apple or guavas or orange or green tea with a pinch of Elaichi powder.

Elaichi not just adds flavour, but also helps in lowering blood pressure. Also Read - World Hypertension Day: 5 Lifestyle Changes You Should Implement to Control High Blood Pressure

For lunch , choose from vegetable brown rice pulao with curd/ cucumber carrot raita or Rotis made with whole wheat flour atta with bhindi/ lauki with dal and salad.

, choose from vegetable brown rice pulao with curd/ cucumber carrot raita or Rotis made with whole wheat flour atta with bhindi/ lauki with dal and salad. In the evening , have coconut water/ tea/ coffee/ green tea/ beetroot juice/ watermelon.

, have coconut water/ tea/ coffee/ green tea/ beetroot juice/ watermelon. For dinner, have roti with green vegetables and dal. Try to incorporate vegetables like green Peas, Tinda, French beans, karela, brinjal, bottle gourd, ladyfinger, and pumpkin in your diet.

Always remember that there is no need to reduce salt content drastically in our diet. What is important is to stay away from processed foods.

(Inputs by Sonia Bakshi, Nutritionist and Founder DtF. www.dtfstudio.com)