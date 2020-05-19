World IBD is an annual campaign that is observed on May 19th to raise awareness among people about inflammatory bowel disease that includes debilitating conditions namely Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. According to Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, inflammatory bowel disease has affected over 10 million people globally. The World IBD Day aims at uniting people worldwide to actively fight against Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Also Read - Can Inflammatory Bowel Disease Cause Permanent Organ Damage?

Today, on World IBD Day, here we tell you all about this serious condition.

What is Inflammatory Bowel Disease?

It is an umbrella term for inflammatory diseases of your digestive tract that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The former is characterised by inflammation of your digestive tract lining that usually spread to the nearby affected tissues. The latter is a condition that includes inflammation and ulcers in colon and rectum, the innermost lining of your digestive tract.

A patient suffering from any of these inflammatory bowel disease experiences symptoms including abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, reduced appetite, weight loss, blood in stool etc.

What Causes Inflammatory Bowel Disease?

Though the exact cause behind inflammatory disease is unknown, doctors believe it is possibly a result of immune system malfunction that is characterised by attack on your digestive tract by your own body’s immune cells. This is what causes inflammation. Additionally, heredity also plays a significant role in the onset of IBD. Other factors like stress and unhealthy diet can aggravate the condition and can make it worse.

Diagnosis And Line of Treatment For Inflammatory Disease

To diagnose IBD, firstly it is important to rule out other possible conditions. And, to do that, doctors perform certain blood tests. Also endoscopic procedures or imaging tests including X-ray, CT scan, MRI can also be conducted in order to confirm the disease.

As far as the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is concerned, the main goal behind it is to reduce the inflammation and symptoms. There is no treatment option that can completely cure the condition. They can however reduce your risk of experiencing the complications of the disease.