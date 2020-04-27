World Immunization Week is a WHO campaign that is observed in the last week of April every year. It aims at informing people about the role of vaccination in prevention of the onset of infectious and deadly diseases. Through this week-long campaign, WHO urges people to have greater engagements around immunization and demonstrate the significance of vaccination. Also Read - Immunization, A Significant Way to Eliminate Life-threatening Diseases

This year, the theme of World Immunization Week is #VaccinesWork for All. As the humanity is currently trying to cope with the deadly COVID-19, an effective vaccination has become a ray of hope to overcome the pandemic. So, the World Immunization week holds a great importance this year. Also Read - J-K records 97 per cent immunization in Measles-Rubella vaccination drive: Govt

As we celebrate the World Immunization Week 2020 in our own little ways and by spreading awareness digitally, here we debunk some common myths surrounding vaccination on the occasion. Also Read - Bangladesh restricts Rohingya refugees, starts immunization

Myth 1: Infants’ immune systems are weak and therefore they should not be given vaccination.

Fact: Immune system of an infant is not as week as you think. In fact, theoretically, it is capable of responding to around 10,000 vaccines at a time. Infants are exposed to approximately 6000 immunologic components daily. This means, naturally occurring microbes in the environment throw more overwhelming challenges at your baby than a vaccine.

Myth 2: If people around you are already vaccinated, you don’t need to get the vaccine.

Fact: When people surrounding you are immune to a disease, your likelihood of getting that infection becomes extremely low but not nil. If everyone will start relying on others for getting vaccinated, collective immunity will soon disappear.

Myth 3: Getting vaccinated can actually cause the infection it was meant to prevent

Fact: The basis of this myth may be the principle on which vaccination works. During immunization, you body is exposed to a particular pathogen in order to help your system produce antibodies against it and develop immunity. But, the bacteria or virus is injected into your body in the weakened form and therefore it cannot cause the disease or kill you. After getting a vaccine, you may experience certain mild symptoms resembling to those of the disease but that’s only a sign that your immune system is responding.