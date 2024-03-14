World Kidney Day: 5 Everyday Habits to Lower Risk of Renal Failure

Home

Every year March 14 is celebrated as World Kidney Day to raise more awareness about it. Here are some everyday habits that one should be mindful of.

Kidneys are little bean-shaped organs below the rib cage. These are responsible for filtering waste products, flushing out toxins, and excess water and also helping maintain insulin sensitivity in the body. Kidneys also help to regulate pH, and potassium levels in the body. Healthy kidneys lead to healthy regulation of body waste, hormones and body balance. Sometimes, we consume such food or have certain habits that probably are damaging for the kidneys and we don’t even realise it.

Here few everyday habits that one should be more mindful of for maintaining healthy kidneys:

Kidney Health: 5 Everyday Lifestyle Tips

Diabetes Management: Kidney damage risk increases for people with high blood sugar levels. When the cells are not able to use up the glucose present, it puts pressure on the kidneys to put more effort to filter the blood. Therefore, maintaining a healthy blood sugar level constantly is important for keeping healthy kidneys. Therefore, limiting junk food, sugary products and drinks is important. Weight Management: Obesity is one of the leading factors of developing several health issues and kidney damage is one of them. It is important to have a healthy weight to take pressure off kidneys. Watch Your Salt Intake: Kidneys are responsible for regulating potassium levels in the body. A high amount of salt can lead to high blood pressure, increase risk of kidney stones etc. Therefore, it is imperative to kee salt intake in control. Hydration: Keeping the body is one golden rule that everyone must inculcate. Have more fluid, more hydrating foods as it helps to flush put toxins from the body. It further helps in the optimal functioning of kids as well. Hydration also may help to keep a lot other ailments at bay as well. Balanced Diet: There is no surprise when we speak of a balanced diet. ADiet plan low in sodium, no processed food, can help lower the risk of renal failure and help maintain the equilibrium in the body.

