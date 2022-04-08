It was all normal until it wasn’t one day for Mumbai-based Amit Kumar who was diagnosed with multicentric HCC in his liver. His whole world came crashing down when his blood work came back with the most disturbing diagnosis, they found a tumour in his liver.Also Read - Mira Rajput Fails to Perform Her 'Most Favourite' Yoga Asana: 'Kids Watch Both Success and Failure'

For someone so young and the only breadwinner in the family, it was devastating. As fate has it, Amit was guided to get a liver transplant immediately. Amit’s wife decided to be his organ donor and gifted him this second phase of life.

Today, Amit has already participated in a half marathon, completed a trek to Kedarnath, Uttarakhand where he had to stay in tents and survive at -4°C, and several more half marathons and treks with a healthy liver.

Chaitanya, on the other hand, had to witness the ordeal of almost losing his father when he was diagnosed with a liver failure owing to his recent COVID-19 infection. Doctors had raised an alarm concerning his deteriorating health when a very young Chaitanya decided to be his father's organ donor. Without an ounce of doubt, Chaitanya donated almost 70 per cent of his liver to his father and managed to save his family from the impending grief.

Chaitanya is a completely healthy young boy who has recovered from the post-op and is actively involved in various sports along with regular running practices.

For Shivraj and Bhimraj Arekar, however, it was a different kind of family moment. Long before Shivraj’s father, Bhimraj, was diagnosed with NASH Liver Cirrhosis, his body was preparing itself for the misadventure that was about to hit them. If it wasn’t because of his active lifestyle and zeal for travelling, trekking, and cycling, Shivraj would not have helped his father gain another chance of living. Within 10-12 days of the surgery, the father-son duo was able to fully recover and be fit and healthy.

People like Amit, Chaitanya, and Shivraj with his father Bhimraj are a true testimony of resilience and strength that can transform any adversity into an opportunity. All of them are now preparing to participate in one of the most life-changing events of their life.

ORGAN India, an initiative by Parashar Foundation (NGO), is bringing these survivors together to participate in World Transplant Games Federation, Perth, in 2023. WTGF has been organizing international sporting events for transplant athletes for 40 years now and Organ India will represent our nation at the games by formulating a team of perfect strangers, organ and tissue donors and receivers who are driven by the desire to give life another chance.

ORGAN India wants to take these aspiring athletes to a greater level and create a huge impact on the audience like other games followed closely by the Indian community.

ORGAN India started its operations in 2013 to address the dismal state of deceased organ donation in India. Taking this as an opportunity, Organ India aims to build an organ receiving & giving awareness network in India. ORGAN India has also had a long association with NOTTO (National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization) and has functioned under the aegis of NOTTO since 2016.